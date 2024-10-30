LiveOnNY Honored with 2024 Friend of Nursing Award by the Greater New York City Black Nurses Association (GNYCBNA)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York Metro region, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Friend of Nursing Award by the Greater New York City Black Nurses Association (GNYCBNA).

This prestigious award, which recognizes outstanding collaboration and support for the nursing community, was presented to LiveOnNY at the 2024 GNYCBNA Scholarship and Awards Gala. The event, themed "Reimagining Nurses Impact in Healthcare," highlighted the vital contributions of nurses in advancing healthcare equity and outcomes.

In addition to LiveOnNY receiving the honor, two nursing students from the GNYCBNA, named in recognition of LiveOnNY, were awarded scholarships to help financially support their education.

LiveOnNY's longstanding alliance with GNYCBNA has centered on the critical role nurses play in the organ donation process. Together, both organizations have worked hand-in-hand to ensure that donor wishes are honored and that patients on the waitlist receive lifesaving transplants. This collaboration has also been instrumental in bridging gaps in healthcare and ensuring underserved communities receive the care and support they need.

Thanks to collaboration with organizations like GNYCBNA, LiveOnNY has seen an approximately 70% increase in organ donors from the NY Metro region over the past three years.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "Our collaboration with the GNYCBNA reflects our shared commitment to advancing healthcare access and outcomes, especially for underserved communities. Nurses are integral to the life-changing impact of organ donation, and we are grateful to work with such an esteemed organization to amplify our shared mission."

The award marks another milestone in LiveOnNY's ongoing efforts to support equitable healthcare. Through initiatives aimed at increasing awareness, education, and community outreach, LiveOnNY has worked to ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to benefit from lifesaving donations.

"The Greater New York City Black Nurses Association is proud to celebrate our ongoing partnership with LiveOnNY, a collaboration that embodies our shared dedication to saving lives and advancing health equity across New York's communities," said Dr. Dewi Brown Deveaux, President, GNYCBNA. "Together, we have tirelessly championed organ donation awareness and provided vital resources, bringing renewed hope and improved health outcomes to countless individuals. This year's GNYCBNA Scholarship and Awards Gala event was an unforgettable evening of unity, recognition, and inspiration as we honored LiveOnNY's invaluable contributions with the Friend of Nursing award. Their support has strengthened our mission, and together, we continue to make a profound difference through the power of teamwork and advocacy. Thank you, LiveOnNY, for your commitment and friendship. We look forward to a future filled with continued impact and shared success for 'The Greater Good.'"

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org

