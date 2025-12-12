LiveOnNY Hosts Largest Painted Legacy Event to Honor Donor Heroes in the Bronx

Painted Legacy brings together donor families, recipients, and advocates to transform photos of loved ones into meaningful works of art that honor the gift of life.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York metropolitan area, hosted its largest Painted Legacy event to date, bringing together family members from across the Bronx to honor and celebrate their donor heroes. The event provided families with a meaningful space to reflect, share memories, and connect with others who understand their unique journeys.

At Painted Legacy events, donor families, transplant recipients, and advocates transform cherished photos of their loved ones into beautiful paint-by-number portraits. These creations serve as lasting tributes to the lives and legacies of those who gave the gift of life.

"This event is a powerful reminder of the enduring impact organ and tissue donors have on our communities," said Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY. "Painted Legacy allows families to honor their loved ones in a memorable, creative way, while also connecting with others who share similar experiences. The healing and celebration that takes place during this event is inspiring."

The Bronx event marks the fourth Painted Legacy gathering, following successful events in Staten Island, Nassau County, and Suffolk County. Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from a panel of donor families and transplant recipients, sharing deeply personal stories about how organ and tissue donation has transformed lives.

Painted Legacy will continue in 2026, offering more families across New York the opportunity to honor their loved ones and celebrate the gift of life through art and community.

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

