LiveOnNY Organ Donor Advocate Kristina Moon Presented with FDNY's Inaugural "Billy Moon Medal of Life"

Named in honor of fallen firefighter Billy Moon, Kristina Moon was presented with the "Billy Moon Medal of Life" in recognition of her tireless advocacy of organ donation, and in doing so, preserving Billy's legacy as an organ donor hero.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY is proud to announce that the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) presented the inaugural "Billy Moon Medal of Life" to Ms. Kristina Moon.

Established by the FDNY, the "Billy Moon Medal of Life" honors individuals who exemplify Billy's benevolence and compassion for others. Billy's decision to become an organ donor saved multiple lives and brought hope to those in desperate need of a lifesaving organ.

"The FDNY is honored to present the inaugural 'Billy Moon Medal of Life' to Kristina Moon for her advocacy and support of helping those in need. She and Billy represent the generosity of our community and we are forever grateful for their gifts of life," said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

This prestigious medal is a testament to FDNY Fire Fighter Moon's heroism; he was a hero in life, and he is a hero in death; he saved the lives of five individuals who were in desperate need of a heart, liver, lungs and kidneys, including two FDNY firefighters.

Kristina Moon, the wife of Billy Moon, was presented with this prestigious award in recognition of Billy's remarkable act of generosity. Her unwavering support and understanding of Billy's decision to be an organ donor have sparked a movement to encourage more people than ever to say 'yes' to donation, helping countless individuals live on through the gift of organ donation.

"Our New York Community is grateful to the FDNY for honoring Billy's compassionate act of organ donation. LiveOnNY is humbled by Billy's compassion and proud to have joined Kristina in honoring Billy's decision to share his precious gifts of life to help others in need," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan RN, MA, ANP. 

About LiveOnNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

SOURCE LiveOnNY

