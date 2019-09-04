LivePerson Automotive's simple, intelligent messaging platform spikes service department efficiency for Angela Krause Family Ford

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson Automotive, a division of glo­­bal conversational commerce solutions provider LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), has launched Conversational Car Servicing™ for Angela Krause Family Ford , driving increases in repair order volume, job approvals, and customer satisfaction.

While the average dealership processes about 9,000 repair orders a year (according to Car Biz Today), Angela Krause Family Ford processes over 28,000. Tripling the average volume became possible through Angela Krause's implementation of LivePerson Automotive's simple, intelligent messaging platform Service Connect, which lets consumers text with the dealership throughout the entire car servicing lifecycle — from scheduling to pickup.

Angela Krause instantly saw improved customer satisfaction after enabling SMS service texting through Service Connect, which allows the dealership to message with customers to:

Send photos and videos to enable faster work approvals

Send vehicle pickup notifications

Automate appointment and maintenance reminders

Initiate real-time mobile payments

Extend promotional offers for vehicle appraisals

Greatly reduce inbound call volume by allowing customers to communicate in their preferred text messaging channel

"Looking at the sheer volume of phone calls coming in, we as dealers have come to realize we've got to have a better way of communicating with customers," said Angela Krause general manager Zach Krause.

In a single month, Angela Krause sent 250 appointment reminders via Service Connect, which the majority of people confirmed simply by replying "yes" via text. The silver lining to the 15 cancellations Angela Krause received was that the dealership could easily rebook those time slots, maximizing confirmed service appointments and revenue. The transition to messaging simultaneously led to a decrease in phone call volume and an increase in show rates and job approvals.

"Conversational Car Servicing™ is the new and improved way for dealerships to engage customers who hate playing phone tag and being placed on hold," said Avi Kedmi, executive vice president, Commercial Business Group at LivePerson. "We're proud to help Angela Krause drive outstanding results and build lifetime value with their customers in the messaging channels they use to communicate with their family and friends every day."

For more information, text LivePerson Automotive at 678-648-6961 or visit www.livepersonautomotive.com .

About LivePerson Automotive

LivePerson Automotive (formerly known as Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec), a LivePerson Company, works with over 17,000 businesses powering them to build relationships with their customers throughout the full life cycle of the car from sales to service by offering the first product in the market to power the conversational dealership (and automaker) from browsing to buying, through servicing to trade-in. For more information about LivePerson Automotive, please visit www.livepersonautomotive.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ), please visit www.liveperson.com .

