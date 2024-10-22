LivePerson honored in Inc.'s 2024 Power Partner Awards for B2B excellence

Customer ratings and reviews have earned LivePerson a spot on Inc.'s list of the world's best B2B companies every year since its inception

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, has named LivePerson to its list of the world's top B2B companies.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations, was named to the 2024 Power Partners list of the best companies for Customer Relationship Management for its proven track record of accelerating contact center transformation, supercharging agent productivity, and delivering more personalized customer experiences.

Inc.'s annual Power Partners list — which has honored LivePerson every year since its inception in 2022 — highlights companies that received top marks from their customers for providing the support needed to excel at their core missions.

The awards are based on a rigorous review process combining:

Quantitative and qualitative feedback from customer brands

Online sentiment analysis

Research by Inc. reporters

"Brands are putting customer conversations at the forefront of their AI and automation investments, and LivePerson is one of the few companies successfully translating those investments into measurable, sustainable business results," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to be named to Inc.'s Power Partner list for the third year in a row, and even more so to be honored based on the reviews of our incredible customers."

"As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience," said Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

For more information about digital-first customer conversations, join LivePerson's virtual Spark launch event on October 23, 2024. The event will include demos of LivePerson's new capabilities for supercharging agent experiences and measuring the ROI of customer conversations, as well as customer panels on leveraging these new solutions in the contact center and beyond. Sessions will take place at 11 AM AEST, BST, and EST.

