LivePerson launches support for Instagram messaging, empowering brands to engage with consumers at scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational solutions, today announced the integration of Instagram messaging into its industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform, empowering brands to create meaningful messaging experiences with consumers on Instagram at scale.

The launch of LivePerson's integration with Messenger API with Support for Instagram means brands can respond to Instagram DMs, story tags, and comments directly within the Conversational Cloud, providing seamless and convenient experiences for consumers and improved efficiency for contact centers, customer service, sales, and marketing teams. The integration also enables brands to share rich media, like product cards and images, to drive more meaningful and valuable conversations. LivePerson is a beta developer partner working with Facebook to provide these personalized, scalable experiences on Instagram.

Consumer interest in conversational commerce experiences continues to skyrocket, with daily conversations between people and businesses on Messenger and Instagram growing 40% in the last year, according to Facebook. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated demand, with conversation volume on the Conversational Cloud increasing by approximately 40% since shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements were enacted.

"With the launch of Instagram messaging at scale, brands now have a colossal opportunity to grow their impact on one of the world's most valuable social networks," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We can now deliver consumers the high-touch, personalized experiences they expect in-store, all within the same app they love using to check out the latest fashion, travel, retail, and other trends and share them with family and friends. We're excited to be one of Facebook's beta partners bringing this to life for the world's most innovative brands."

Messaging allows customers to begin conversations when and where it's convenient for them, pausing when needed, and seamlessly picking up where they left off, just as they would when texting friends or family. By layering in the Conversational Cloud's suite of automation and AI solutions, brands can instantly respond to messages, swiftly answer questions and resolve customer intents, and route complex issues to agents.

"We are delighted LivePerson is launching support for Instagram messaging. Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is a critical channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "Messenger API with Support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."

Managing conversational experiences on Instagram through the Conversational Cloud will be available to select early adopter brands on November 15, 2020.

To launch messaging at scale on Instagram and optimize your brand's conversational experiences, visit liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

