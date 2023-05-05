LIVEPERSON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LivePerson, Inc. - LPSN

NEW ORLEANS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 23, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LivePerson, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LPSN), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

LivePerson investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-lpsn/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

LivePerson and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2023, pre-market, the Company filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, disclosing that "due to certain control deficiencies which aggregated to a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as further described below, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2022."

On this news, shares of LivePerson fell $5.64 per share, or 57.73%, to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023.

The case is Straub v. LivePerson, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-03078.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

