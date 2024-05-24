LivePURE Celebrates New Flagship Office Move and Launches Growth Initiatives

PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePURE, a leader in the health and wellness industry, is excited to announce the successful relocation to our new flagship office space at 5601 Granite Parkway Suite 750, Plano, TX 75024. This move, completed in early May of 2024, marks a pivotal moment in our continued commitment to innovation, growth, and community building.

Granite Park Three Exterior

Since the announcement of our plans in December 2023, the transition has been seamless, reinforcing our capabilities in executing strategic goals while minimizing disruptions. Our new home aligns perfectly with our mission to provide superior support and opportunities to our corporate team and Brand Partners globally. The design of the space will embody the evolution of our brand, featuring a design that reflects the elevated tone and refined visuals that will define our future.

President Rick Redford remarked, "The successful move to our new office is more than just a change of location; it's a significant leap towards realizing our vision of being at the forefront of the health and wellness industry. Our state-of-the-art facilities have already started to enhance our work culture and productivity."

Founder Mr. Dae Geun Jung added, "Our new office is not just a space, but a statement of our dedication to excellence and the health of the community we serve. We are now better positioned than ever to impact our industry positively."

About the New Office:

The office continues to offer dramatic, unobstructed views, proximity to amenities, a secure and welcoming environment, state-of-the-art conference centers, and easy access to the Granite Park Boardwalk.

LivePURE is thrilled about the opportunities our new office brings and is committed to leveraging this state-of-the-art environment to foster increased business collaboration, and success. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence and transformative impact in the health and wellness sector.

For more information about LivePURE and our initiatives, please visit https://www.LivePure.com

