LivePURE Reaffirms Commitment to the MLM Distribution Channel

Over 17 years ago, LivePURE's founder, Mr. Dae Geun Jung, embarked on a journey in the MLM or Network Marketing distribution channel. With firsthand experience as a successful independent distributor, Mr. Jung recognized that many companies' decisions were adversely impacting the lives and families of their distributors. Determined to make a difference, he established LivePURE—a company dedicated to honoring its commitments to distributors and fostering success. In Mr. Jung's words, "Our vision is to lead the global wellness industry alongside our brand partners. Whether you're embracing a healthier lifestyle, starting a flexible business, or both, we're here to support your journey to success and holistic health."

Founder and chairman of LivePURE, Mr. Dae Geun Jung LivePURE superfruit juice products. From left to right: Goji, Acai, GoYin, Mangosteen, Noni, Fusion.

Today, LivePURE remains steadfast in its commitment. While other companies have opted to cease MLM marketing, LivePURE reaffirms its dedication to Mr. Jung's original vision and the MLM distribution channel.

Rick Redford, President of LivePURE, expresses, "We embrace the MLM channel wholeheartedly. It embodies the American Dream, offering opportunity regardless of background. Discontinuing MLM operations impacts millions of families globally, which we find deeply troubling. LivePURE is committed to the long-term prosperity of this vital industry."

In response to evolving consumer trends over the past decade, such as the rise of Affiliates and Influencers, LivePURE pioneered the Customer Retention Bonus (CRB) in 2019. This innovation has become a cornerstone of the LivePURE compensation plan, enabling Brand Partners to earn up to 50% on customer purchases without structural requirements. This approach not only promotes customer acquisition but also rewards it on par with—or even more than—team building efforts, attracting numerous Affiliates and Influencers to LivePURE.

Looking ahead, LivePURE remains optimistic about the future of MLM, anticipating significant growth by nurturing a community where customers, Brand Partners, and Influencers can thrive for generations to come.

