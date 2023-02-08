Liver cancer drugs market size to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liver cancer drugs market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026

Liver cancer drugs market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Liver cancer drugs market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common type of liver cancer.

Bayer AG - The company offers drugs, treatment, and diagnosis for liver cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers drugs and treatment for patients having cancer.

Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers LENVIMA, which is a systemic therapy for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The company offers LENVIMA, which is a systemic therapy for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global liver cancer drugs market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer liver cancer drugs in the market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Q BioMed Inc. and others.

The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring and forming mergers with other vendors to expand their portfolio of offerings and increase their market share. Large vendors are acquiring and forming mergers with other vendors to expand their portfolio of offerings and increase their market share. Vendors are also focusing on improving their profitability. These factors are expected to further intensify the completion in the market during the forecast period.

Liver cancer drugs market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (immunotherapy and targeted therapy).

The immunotherapy segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Immunotherapy is a specific type of treatment that uses the immune system of the body to fight cancer. Currently, the market has three immunotherapies for liver cancer, namely KEYTRUDA, TECENTRIQ, and OPDIVO. Therefore, the growing use of immunotherapy will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global liver cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global liver cancer drugs market.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the liver cancer drugs market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia . The development and launch of treatment therapies for liver cancer will drive the liver cancer drugs market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Liver cancer drugs market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing incidence of liver cancer is driving the growth of the market. The risk of liver cancer depends on the etiology. Hepatitis B and C and underlying cirrhosis are the main risk factors. In the US, hepatitis C is present in more than half of the patients with certain liver cancers. Fatty liver is a major cause of liver cancer in the US, followed by hepatitis C. Long-term alcohol consumption can also increase the incidence of liver cancer. Moreover, diabetes, obesity, and related non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can also be associated with an increase in the incidence of liver cancer. These factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The use of mABs is a key trend in the market. The use of monoclonal antibody (mAB) therapies is a new approach to treating liver cancer. Research is also being conducted to develop high-stability and high-affinity antibodies and fragments, which can target tumor-specific antigens in liver cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are sensitive and can create a level of specificity that reduces the chances of side effects. In addition, they are highly stable. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Surgical resection and transplantation being the only curative option will challenge the liver cancer drugs market during the forecast period. The treatment of liver cancer is based on the stage of the disease and the functioning of the organ. However, disease-modifying drugs are unavailable, which makes surgical treatment the only recommended option. However, surgery is often associated with a high recurrence rate of tumors. These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this liver cancer drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liver cancer drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the liver cancer drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liver cancer drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liver cancer drugs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

