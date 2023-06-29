Liver Cancer Market to Proliferate Positively, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - SOTIO, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Takeda, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, DNAtrix, Celldex

The dynamics of the liver cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years in the 7MM owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. In addition, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will also boost the liver cancer market in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Liver Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, liver cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Liver Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the liver cancer market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in the 7MM the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 7.4/100,000 which is estimated to be around 135,530 new cases in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.8/100,000 which is estimated to be around 100,790 number of deaths in 2020.

which is estimated to be around new cases in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is which is estimated to be around number of deaths in 2020. Leading liver cancer companies such as CStone Pharmaceuticals, SOTIO, Akeso Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated, Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim, DNAtrix, Inc., Omega Therapeutics, Celldex Therapeutics, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Eisai Inc., Codiak BioSciences, Genentech, Inc., Coherus Biosciences, Inc., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda, and others are developing novel liver cancer drugs that can be available in the liver cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel liver cancer drugs that can be available in the liver cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for liver cancer treatment include Nofazinlimab, Nanrilkefusp Alfa, Ivonescimab, TSR-022, PD-0332991, ET140203, SD-101, TTI-101, PV-10, Q702, BI 765063, DNX-2440, OTX-2002, CDX-527, Piflufolastat F18, E7386, CDK-004, Bevacizumab, CHS-006, FPI-1966, TAK-500 , and others.

and others. The emerging liver cancer therapies are in the mid-phase of their clinical trials and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

Liver Cancer Overview

Liver cancer is a form of cancer that begins in the liver. It is the sixth most prevalent type of cancer diagnosed worldwide and the third leading cause of cancer death. The two most common histological subtypes of primary liver cancer are hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA). They differ in their etiology and epidemiology. Liver cancer symptoms may be absent or difficult to detect. If the liver cancer begins in the liver (primary liver cancer) or spreads from another region of the body (secondary liver cancer), the symptoms are the same. Gynecomastia, erythrocytosis, elevated cholesterol, hypercalcemia, and hypoglycemia are all liver cancer symptoms.

Only a small percentage of liver cancers are discovered at an advanced stage where these treatments are effective. The majority of people are diagnosed after the cancer has progressed too far to be removed or eradicated. Treatments such as chemotherapy will be used in these circumstances to halt the progression of cancer and relieve symptoms such as pain and discomfort.

Liver Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

According to the Global cancer observatory, in Japan, the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 10.4/100,000 which is estimated to be around 45,660 new cases diagnosed in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.8/100,000 which is estimated to be around 28,155 number of deaths in 2020.

The liver cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Liver Cancer Incident Cases

Liver Cancer Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence

Liver Cancer Stage-specific Diagnosed Incidence

Liver Cancer Treated Cases

Liver Cancer Treatment Market

The optimal management of hepatocellular carcinoma is determined by a number of factors, including tumor size, number, and distribution (unilobar vs. bilobar), tumor relationship to hepatic vasculature, the status of distant metastases, the severity of liver disease, the patient's suitability for liver transplantation, the patient's functional status, and local expertise. The average survival time for symptomatic patients with hepatocellular carcinoma is about 2-3 months. The tumor's size doubles every 2-3 months. Optimal management should aim to extend life without sacrificing quality of life.

Many liver cancer treatment options are available, including surgery, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. The best approach may be determined by the extent of liver damage caused by cancer or other disease, as well as if cancer has migrated elsewhere in the body, among other criteria. Surgery, ablation, embolization treatment, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted medication therapy, clinical trials, and gastrointestinal procedures are all alternatives for treating liver cancer.

Several FDA-approved immunotherapy treatments for liver cancer are currently available. Several alternative immunotherapies, such as oncolytic viruses and adoptive cell treatment, are now being investigated in clinical trials. Bevacizumab (AVASTIN), a targeted antibody that targets the VEGF-A pathway, has also been approved as a first-line treatment for subgroups of patients with advanced liver cancer in combination with atezolizumab.

Key Liver Cancer Therapies and Companies

Nofazinlimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals

Nanrilkefusp Alfa: SOTIO

Ivonescimab: Akeso Biopharma

TSR-022: GlaxoSmithKline

PD-0332991: Pfizer

ET140203: Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

SD-101: TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc.

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated

PV-10: Provectus Pharmaceuticals

Q702: Qurient Co., Ltd./Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

BI 765063: Boehringer Ingelheim

DNX-2440: DNAtrix, Inc.

OTX-2002: Omega Therapeutics

CDX-527: Celldex Therapeutics

Piflufolastat F18: Lantheus Medical Imaging

E7386: Eisai Inc.

CDK-004: Codiak BioSciences

Bevacizumab: Genentech, Inc.

CHS-006: Coherus Biosciences, Inc.

FPI-1966: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TAK-500: Takeda

Liver Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the liver cancer market are expected to change in the coming years. Increasing incidence due to changes in lifestyle, increased obesity, and others will drive the liver cancer market forward. In addition, increased awareness as a result of initiatives to educate people about diseases is crucial which will propel the liver cancer market growth. Moreover, the presence of a strong pipeline is projected to bring about a beneficial impact on the liver cancer market.

As the liver cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of liver cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the liver cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the liver cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the liver cancer market. Choosing the best treatments from an ever-changing landscape has been difficult, particularly in later therapy settings. Moreover, the availability of generics may have an adverse influence on the liver cancer market. Furthermore, the liver cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the liver cancer market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Liver Cancer Companies CStone Pharmaceuticals, SOTIO, Akeso Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated, Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim, DNAtrix, Inc., Omega Therapeutics, Celldex Therapeutics, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Eisai Inc., Codiak BioSciences, Genentech, Inc., Coherus Biosciences, Inc., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda, and others Key Liver Cancer Therapies Nofazinlimab, Nanrilkefusp Alfa, Ivonescimab, TSR-022, PD-0332991, ET140203, SD-101, TTI-101, PV-10, Q702, BI 765063, DNX-2440, OTX-2002, CDX-527, Piflufolastat F18, E7386, CDK-004, Bevacizumab, CHS-006, FPI-1966, TAK-500, and others

Scope of the Liver Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Liver Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Liver Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Liver Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Liver Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Liver Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Liver Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Liver Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Liver Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Liver Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Liver Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Liver Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Liver Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Liver Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Liver Cancer Market Analysis 12. Liver Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight



