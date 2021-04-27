Liver Disease Diagnostics Market to Surpass $50.61 Billion By 2028 | Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The liver disease diagnostics market is projected to cross USD 50.61 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 – 2028. Growing prevalence of life-related disorders creating a huge burden on liver diseases, thereby augmenting the growth of the market. In addition to this, a growing population of patients detected with a target disease in developed and developing countries across the globe is expected to create huge opportunities for market players to excel in their operations. Furthermore, an increase in research initiatives and heavy funding by industry participants to improve their product offerings is further driving the market growth. Moreover, rapid development and increasing commercialization of accurate diagnostics methods are anticipated to boost the market.

Key Highlights of Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

In terms of diagnosis , the imaging segment dominated the global liver disease diagnostics market in terms of sales. This is due to an increase in the number of projects being undertaken by key market players to develop advanced imaging techniques.

, the dominated the global liver disease diagnostics market in terms of sales. This is due to an to develop advanced imaging techniques. Based on end-use , the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment's growth is expected to be fueled by factors such as increased acceptance of new technology and favorable reimbursement policies .

, the accounted for the largest market share. This segment's growth is expected to be fueled by factors such as and . The market in North America is expected to be driven by new product launches in developing economies , as well as aggressive marketing strategies implemented by public-private organizations.

is expected to be driven by , as well as implemented by public-private organizations. Favorable reimbursement plans under various health insurance schemes provided by respective regulatory bodies are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Regional Developments:

North America led the global market for liver disease diagnostics in terms of sales, followed by the market in Europe. This can be attributed to a large number of key industry players present in these regions, as well as increased investments in R&D initiatives. Furthermore, the continuous improvement of healthcare infrastructure is expected to improve existing facilities, thereby contributing to the liver disease diagnostics market's potential future revenue growth. In the Asia Pacific, the market's rapid growth is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of liver disease as a result of increased alcohol intake in Asia's developing countries, which is a major factor driving demand for liver disease diagnostics.

Competitive Outlook:

The liver disease diagnostics market is primarily driven by the increasing focus of companies on alliances and partnerships to improve the quality of treatment. The market growth is also fueled by researchers conducting studies to support the creation of novel diagnostic methods that can reliably distinguish between benign and malignant lesions. Several prominent players holding a dominant position in the liver disease diagnostics market are Horiba Medical, Abbott, Fujifilm Corporation, Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Healthcare Company, Diagnostic Solution Provider

Healthcare Company, Diagnostic Solution Provider Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories

Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market research has segmented the liver disease diagnostics market report on the basis of diagnosis technique, type, and region:

Liver Disease Diagnostics, Diagnosis Technique Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Imaging

Laboratory tests

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Others

Liver Disease Diagnostics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Liver Disease Diagnostics, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

Leading Company Profiles Of Liver Disease Diagnostics Industry

Horiba Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Fujifilm Corporation

Roche Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

GE Healthcare

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

