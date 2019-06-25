LiveRamp Alum and AppNexus Executive Join Narrative I/O Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative I/O Inc. , a software company radically simplifying the distribution and acquisition of data, announced today the appointment Ryan Christensen, senior vice president of platform product at Xandr, parent company of AppNexus, and David Yaffe, co-founder of Arbor and former chief operating officer at LiveRamp, to its board of directors.

"On behalf of Narrative and the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Ryan and David to the board," said Nick Jordan, founder and chief executive officer of Narrative I/O. "Both Ryan and David come with an immense amount of operational experience related to data, marketplaces and digital media that will be invaluable to us as Narrative builds the platform that powers the data economy."

"I'm honored to be a part of Narrative's board," said Yaffe. "It's rare to see a company with such a unique and new vision for how companies can extract value from data. Nick and the team have already made an incredible platform which turns that vision into reality."

"I'm extremely excited to join the board at Narrative," said Christensen. "Nick and the team have a clear and compelling vision for how enterprises can unlock the value of their data while enhancing the core data protection and privacy practices that consumers and business partners need."

About David Yaffe

David Yaffe was the co-founder and CEO of Arbor, the first marketplace for people-based data. In 2016, Arbor was acquired by LiveRamp, where he served as general manager and chief operating officer. Yaffe also serves on the board of Jornaya, a consumer journey insight platform. Yaffe earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Binghamton University, and his master's degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University in the City of New York.

About Ryan Christensen

Ryan Christensen is a senior vice president of platform product at Xandr, AT&T's advertising business unit. Before joining Xandr, Christensen held executive roles at AppNexus, including chief operating officer, where he was a core member of the executive team responsible for the company's development and evolution leading up to its acquisition by AT&T in 2018. Prior to AppNexus, he held a variety of product management, operations, business development and consulting roles at Zynga, Yahoo and other Silicon Valley technology firms. Christensen holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Narrative I/O

Narrative I/O operates a technology platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative I/O is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

