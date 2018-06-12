LiveRamp and ADARA to Power People-based Marketing for Travel, Tourism Industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Skift Tech Forum, LiveRamp®, an Acxiom® company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, announced a partnership with ADARA, the world's richest travel data co-op, to deliver people-based marketing solutions across the travel and tourism industries for more efficient targeting, measurement and personalization. Through this exclusive partnership, travel marketers, digital marketers and media agencies will be able to market more effectively and gain greater visibility across the travel planning journey into their consumers and customer lifetime value with people-based intelligence.

For travel and hospitality brands, building a memorable customer experience begins well before a traveler boards an airplane, checks into a hotel, or picks up their rental car. Often times, the first engagement happens online, and increasingly on mobile. In fact, 76 percent of consumers say they have used their desktop computers to research travel accommodations, while 43 percent cite using mobile devices. As a result, digital travel sales are expected to reach $198 billion this year1. While the opportunity appears limitless, the sheer volume of consumer touchpoints—from desktop to mobile, to social and even apps—poses a significant challenge for marketers who need to resolve the identities of their consumers across online and offline channels.

"As more and more travelers leave a digital footprint, travel brands and marketers need to adapt their strategies and extend them beyond traditional walled gardens of information," said Layton Han, CEO of ADARA. "Our proprietary technology is fueled by pseudo-anonymized, real-time search, purchase and loyalty data from more than 200 of the world's most recognized travel brands. By leveraging our proprietary travel data co-op and aligning it with LiveRamp's intelligent identity resolution services, we're able to achieve the most comprehensive view of the traveler to inform more personalized and impactful marketing strategies at any point in the consumer's travel booking journey. Ultimately, this generates greater return-on-investment by creating more relevant customer offerings that drive future booking decisions."

To apply their marketing budgets more efficiently in order to align with the way their consumers are booking travel, many brands are doubling down on digital marketing strategies, allocating the majority (61 percent) of their budget to these channels. However, only 18 percent of travel executives believe their company is a digitally-mature organization; this gap has given way to a latent opportunity that has remained untapped until now.

"Historically, travel marketers and agencies have lacked access to the right tools and resources to achieve scale and precision marketing with ease. Now, as travelers increasingly adopt a mobile-first mindset, more traditional methods have become outdated and ineffective," said Jeff Smith, GM of Brands and Agencies and CMO of LiveRamp. "Using LiveRamp's best-in-class IdentityLink™ service, coupled with ADARA's global travel graph of recognized travelers, brands will receive a unified view of their consumer that they can use to deliver more relevant messaging that reflects consumers' travel preferences and behaviors. Further, this is all done in a privacy-conscious way to inspire deeper brand trust and long-term loyalty."

