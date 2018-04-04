LiveRamp's Dave Yaffe Joins Jornaya Board of Directors

Dave Yaffe, the Chief Operating Officer at LiveRamp, an Acxiom Corporation, joined the firm through the acquisition of Arbor where Yaffe was the co-founder and CEO. Yaffe built the Arbor technology platform to help publishers and app developers better understand and monetize their data assets. Prior to Arbor, Yaffe ran the product division for Invite Media, which was acquired by Google and became DoubleClick Bid manager, Google's demand side platform (DSP). Dave holds an MS in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University in the City of New York.

"Dave Yaffe has a wealth of experience with identity resolution data and technology. This experience has been applied to enable publishers connect their data assets with brands to help CMOs expand from just lead-based marketing to people-based marketing," said Ross Shanken, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jornaya. "We are excited and confident that he will add great value to our Board of Directors and that Jornaya, our publisher and brand customers will benefit from his insights and counsel."

"I have always admired Jornaya for its innovative products and dynamic organization, and I'm honored to be joining their board," said Dave Yaffe. "I have tremendous respect for Ross and the Jornaya team, and I look forward to working with Jornaya to help marketers unlock the full power of consumer journey insights."

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. IdentityLink transforms the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About Jornaya

Jornaya is the consumer journey insight platform that provides publishers, marketers, analytics, and compliance professionals with the highest-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. It is the only technology platform that witnesses both first- and third-party consumer interactions in real time and across devices. Meeting consumers at these moments of intent enables businesses to shorten the distance between data, decision, and action. Jornaya's Data as a Service (DaaS) solutions seamlessly integrate with any buyer journey decision process or toolkit. Visit www.jornaya.com for more information.

