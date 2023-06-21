LiveRetail Breaks Halfway Mark in Capital Raising Effort; Introduces Revolutionary Affiliate Investment Model for PE/Media Companies with Guaranteed 200% ROI

LiveRetail surpasses its 50% capital raise milestone and extends a unique public stock offering to private equity and media companies.

New investment structure enables PEs to help current portfolio companies WHILE generating an immediate return through a unique affiliate structure - an instant due-diligence on fit.

STUART, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveRetail, a leading-edge marketing platform leveraging the power of AI and automation, has successfully passed the midpoint of its capital raise and introducing a new investment model, designed for Private Equity (PE) firms and Media companies with interests in franchisors or retail brands; with the ability to generate immediate returns from affiliate fees.

Investors will become stakeholders in LiveRetail's proprietary ad platform that is already helping brands like Five Guys, KIA Motors, JD Sports, and Unilever generate ready-to-run branded, localized ads in minutes. LiveRetail is the first platform of its kind transforming the brand advertising landscape with a solid roster of over 700 brands and a repository of more than 30 million ready-to-run ads and posts. The platform is strategically positioning itself to dominate the expansive field of 5.5 million businesses operating under a brand or selling branded products.

"With the shifting media landscape, this integrated affiliate model approach creates immediate ROI for PEs that want to see quick return on investment," says Wayne Reuvers, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer. "This new strategy is a very exciting offer that helps PEs with interests in franchisors or retail brands, and Media companies who sell media to franchisee and local businesses."

This investment structure offers investors a significant return derived from affiliate fees, while retaining equity; creating a potential for significant financial gains. Under this investment, half of the platform's fees will be channeled back to the investors capped at a 2X return and retaining an equity stake. LiveRetail's platform also aids the franchisees and local businesses to cut marketing costs with its ready-to-run platform; augmenting advertising outcomes and cutting marketing costs.

To learn more about LiveRetail and its leading-edge technology visit

https:/liveretail.com/ or contact Chris Cupero at [email protected] .

About LiveRetail

LiveRetail is a software platform that enables multi location brands to create digital assets at scale that are on brand and personalized for each location. Get more out of your local marketing reach and budget with ready-to-run ads for brands, franchises and MDF. For more info visit https://liveretail.com .

