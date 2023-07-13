LiveRez Unveils New Ignite Version of Software, Empowering Vacation Rental Professionals with Enhanced Features and Seamless Migration

News provided by

LiveRez

13 Jul, 2023, 13:52 ET

The free upgrade includes 3x the integrations and a new, faster code base.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveRez by Inhabit, a leading provider of short-term vacation rental software solutions, announced the release of its highly anticipated new Ignite version of vacation rental management software. The software features significant speed and stability improvements as well as over 40 new third-party integrations. This latest update offers existing customers an opportunity to upgrade free of charge with a custom-built migration tool to ensure a seamless transition of data and minimal partner hassle. 

Continue Reading
LiveRez Unveils New Ignite Version of Software, Empowering Vacation Rental Professionals with Enhanced Features and Seamless Migration
LiveRez Unveils New Ignite Version of Software, Empowering Vacation Rental Professionals with Enhanced Features and Seamless Migration

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Ignite version of our LiveRez vacation management software, which represents a significant milestone for us and our property management partners," said Lisa Stinnett, Inhabit's CEO. "The upgraded platform not only offers enhanced features and performance but also showcases our commitment to providing an exceptional user experience. We are confident that this release will elevate our customers' ability to manage their vacation rental businesses more efficiently, ultimately driving their success." 

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, LiveRez has rebuilt its software from the ground up, incorporating the latest advancements in technology. The new version boasts a brand-new code base developed using best-in-class solutions found within the broader Inhabit vacation ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the updated software is the brand-new user interface (UI). The team has dedicated significant time to crafting an intuitive and modern interface that enhances the user experience through simple and mobile friendly interactions. The streamlined design allows users to navigate effortlessly through the software and access key features with ease.

LiveRez has expanded its range of integrations to provide users with a broader ecosystem of tools to choose from with over 40 new integrations. This enables vacation rental professionals to seamlessly connect their operations with leading third-party applications, further streamlining their workflow and enhancing their productivity.

To learn more visit LiveRez.com 

About LiveRez
LiveRez by Inhabit is a leading provider of short-term vacation rental software solutions, empowering vacation rental professionals with advanced tools and features. As an early leader in the industry, LiveRez has invested significant resources in launching the newest version of their partner focused software solution. With over 40 integrations and a focus on innovation and partner satisfaction, LiveRez delivers cutting-edge solutions that simplify operations and drive growth in the short-term vacation rental market. 

Media Contact: Joshua Phillips, [email protected], 865-409-5275

SOURCE LiveRez

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.