Liverpool FC and SAS will deliver more personalized, real-time digital fan experiences with AI

One of world's largest football clubs will deepen digital supporter engagement using AI-driven marketing and advanced analytics from SAS; AI agents will enable more adaptive, orchestrated fan experiences

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS INNOVATE -- Liverpool FC (LFC) will use artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics from SAS to transform how it engages digitally with its supporters – one of the world's largest and most passionate fanbases. As part of its multiyear partnership with SAS, LFC is deploying AI-driven marketing technology in SAS Customer Intelligence 360, alongside the advanced data, analytics, and modeling of SAS® Viya®, to deliver relevant, timely and personalized digital fan experiences, while laying the foundation for the future with more adaptive, real-time digital fan engagement with AI agents.

Liverpool Football Club will deepen digital fan engagement using AI-driven marketing and advanced analytics from SAS. Post this As part of its multiyear partnership with SAS, Liverpool Football Club will deploy AI-driven marketing technology to deliver relevant, timely and personalized digital fan experiences.

Using AI to create more meaningful fan experiences

LFC will apply SAS AI and analytics to create more targeted and personalized digital interactions for supporters worldwide – connecting LFC fans anywhere in the world. By unifying data across web, mobile and social platforms, the club can implement always on, insight driven engagement.

Key fan‑experience use cases to be powered by SAS technology include:

Personalized merchandising offers: AI-driven insights help tailor merchandise marketing recommendations to fans based on their interests and digital engagement patterns with the club.

AI-driven insights help tailor merchandise marketing recommendations to fans based on their interests and digital engagement patterns with the club. Optimized journeys: AI and advanced analytics reveal friction points across web, mobile and social interactions, helping improve marketing experience across digital properties.

AI and advanced analytics reveal friction points across web, mobile and social interactions, helping improve marketing experience across digital properties. Fan engagement modeling: AI‑driven insights predict fan behaviors and preferences, enabling LFC to deliver more personalized, relevant communications and experiences based on how fans engage with the Club.

"Our focus is on our supporters – how we engage them digitally, the quality digital experiences we offer and how we continue to grow that audience globally," said Chris Jennions, Vice President of Marketing at Liverpool FC. "With SAS Customer Intelligence 360 we can deliver AI-powered real-time, individualized digital fan experiences, serving our supporters better than ever before. Just as importantly, it gives us a clear way to measure success through engagement, conversion and fan sentiment supporting long-term sustainability."

AI-orchestrated fan engagement at global scale

Moving forward LFC will use specialized AI agents within SAS Customer Intelligence 360 to orchestrate digital fan engagement across real-time customer journeys. Working alongside marketers, these AI agents help accelerate execution, enhance precision and enable more responsive, real-time interactions at scale. This will enable LFC to:

Create and iteratively improve customer audiences based on AI-based adaptive learning

customer audiences based on AI-based adaptive learning Continuously optimize fan journeys in real‑time based on behavior, context and engagement signals

in real‑time based on behavior, context and engagement signals Gain operational and performance insights from their customer engagement platform

"As LFC looks ahead, the real opportunity lies in moving from AI‑assisted marketing to AI‑orchestrated digital fan engagement," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "With the AI agents embedded in SAS Customer Intelligence 360, LFC can begin coordinating intelligent audience creation, designing customer journeys and decisions in real time using AI to surface insights, and recommend next best actions to accelerate execution and conversion, while marketers remain firmly in control of strategy, approvals, and guardrails."

LFC spoke more about its new partnership with SAS and the implementation of SAS technology during SAS Innovate, the company's global data and AI conference, as SAS celebrates 50 years of innovation. This year's event is proudly supported by our partner sponsors, including Microsoft, Intel and AWS.

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