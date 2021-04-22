Liverpool Honors Earth Day With An Eco Evolution

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool Los Angeles announces their partnership with the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Change, joining the Paris Agreement with eco-minded fashion brands around the world in reducing carbon emissions, the cause of global warming and a Give Back campaign in support of Global Green's new Climate Park Initiative in the City of Ojai to serve as a learning, living lab to learn a sustainable lifestyle. The brand will donate $1 per product sold from its sustainable Eco Collection.

While sustainability isn't news, it is right and it's important. With a responsibility to create a new initiative for future generations, Liverpool Los Angeles looks to shift the impact our industry has on our planet's natural resources. While change doesn't come overnight, instead of waiting for a revolution, Liverpool Los Angeles is starting with an evolution.

Liverpool Los Angeles evolutionary sustainable denim collection of modern wardrobe essentials, The Eco Collection was created to do right by Mother Earth. Created with the future in mind, and the impact the fashion industry has on the planet's natural resources, the Eco sustainable line features denim styles that consumers will look good in, and feel good wearing, knowing that they're part of healing the planet.

Aligning with the UN Charter for Climate Action Liverpool Los Angeles eyes the future of the brand with commitment goals to evolve the brands into a wholly sustainable line.

Commitment Goals:

Reducing water footprint by 30% by 2022 and making all Liverpool Los Angeles products sustainable by 2030.

All factories to be compliant by 2022 and eco-friendly in operation by 2030.

Reduce the Liverpool Los Angeles GHG (Greenhouse Gas) Emissions by 30% by 2030.

"I think it is important not only as a clothing designer but as a global citizen, that we pay attention to the impact we make on the world. Our eco collection continues our efforts in producing low impact denim styles that have the perfect Liverpool "look" while causing very little effect on the planet. It's your chance to 'wear the world better'," says Jill Perliman, Design Director of Liverpool Los Angeles.

As a purpose-driven brand that acts as a trusted and accessible wardrobe solution, Liverpool's Eco Collection is a forum for change. Change doesn't come overnight, but Liverpool is committed to looking towards the future and taking steps to heal the planet with the evolution of sustainable denim.

Each hang tag has a unique tracking code on the hangtag, allowing the customer to see the steps Liverpool Los Angeles has taken to ensure the style the customer has chosen meets the brands Eco standards.

About Liverpool Los Angeles

Liverpool is a total wardrobe solution for fashion-conscious women and men who lead busy, active lives. Liverpool creates perfect fitting garments, with attention to detail that is unsurpassed. As a team, Liverpool prides itself on consistently delivering premium casual clothing with superior fit, comfortable, on-trend fashion at an exceptional value. An inclusive brand, Liverpool offers a women's, petite, and plus size selection in sizes 0-24W. Liverpool has been featured in press including O, The Oprah Magazine, Buzzfeed, Good Housekeeping, Glamour, Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Today.com, Business Insider, and more. For additional information visit www.liverpooljeans.com.

Contact: Amy Cunha, [email protected]

SOURCE Liverpool Los Angeles