Liverpool Los Angeles x WRDSMTH Launch HOPE: PROJECTED

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion apparel brand, Liverpool Los Angeles and international street artist WRDSMTH, who both share deep connections to L.A., have collaborated on a limited series of bold projections and street postings in the Los Angeles area they're calling HOPE: PROJECTED. Designed to inspire, the intention is to offer love, light, and evocative thinking as well as understanding to the city of Los Angeles and the world. In the spirit of the giving season, Liverpool will also be raising money for the Downtown Women's Center of L.A.

Projections of thoughtful and thought-provoking messages will span for the second weekend in a row this Friday, December 11, through Sunday, December 13 and be located in the Los Angeles Arts District and Hollywood areas. In conjunction, a series of large inspirational wild postings are posted in 20 locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area through the month of December.

Projection Locations (5 PM - 9:30 PM):

Friday 12/11

Arts District (810 E. 3rd Street)

Ace Hotel (913 S. Broadway)

Abbott Kinney & Santa Clara (1239 Abbott Kinney Blvd)

101Freeway and Vine (1833 Vine Street)

Cedars Sinai- San Vicente & Gracie Allen Dr. (8705 Gracie Allen Drive)

101Freeway and Vine (1833 Vine Street)

Wild Posting Locations:

Lincoln / Superba

/ Superba Lincoln/ Lake Street

Lincoln / Flower

/ Flower Lincoln / Grant

/ Grant Pico/ 9th

11th/ Broadway

2802 Main Street

Main/ Pier- 6

1635 Abbot Kinney

"We looked around our city, country, around the world and we asked what we could do to bring a sign of hope during these trying times. And we said that's it. We'll send signs of hope, and the HOPE: PROJECTED project was born," says Otaner King, Marketing Director of Liverpool. "We have been following WRDSMTH for years and his messages aligned with our intention, which made for the perfect collaboration. In addition, we are thrilled to continue to support and contribute to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles as an extension of this hope-filled project."

"HOPE: PROJECTED is the kind of pay-it-forward, aspire-to-inspire-others collaborative project I love being a part of. It mirrors everything I aim to achieve with my art. It's uplifting and altruistic and a beacon of optimism for a world in need of some positive light," says WRDSMTH.

As part of HOPE: PROJECTED, Liverpool Los Angeles has teamed up with and is committed to supporting the Downtown Women's Center of L.A. A portion of all online sales of Liverpool products for the month of December will go directly to the Downtown Women's Center to provide meals and services. In addition, online customers will be able to round up and/or donate to the Downtown Women's Center at checkout.

An online pop-up on the Liverpool website called the HOPE: CHEST features message printed t-shirts for women and men and posters designed by WRDSMTH and gift items created by the Downtown Women's Center. For additional information visit www.liverpooljeans.com.

About Liverpool Los Angeles

Liverpool Los Angeles is a total wardrobe solution for fashion-conscious women and men who lead busy lives. Liverpool creates perfect fitting garments, with unsurpassed attention to detail, and their Design Director personally approves every piece that leaves our studio. Liverpool prides itself on consistently delivering premium casual clothing with superior fit, comfortable, on-trend fashion at an exceptional value. An inclusive brand, Liverpool offers a women's, petite and plus selection with sizing ranging from 0 - 24W. For additional information visit www.liverpooljeans.com .

About WRDSMTH

WRDSMTH is a published author, screenwriter, former advertising copywriter, and an emerging street artist. Born and raised in the Midwest, he relocated to LA and started doing time in Hollywood, chasing the dream like countless others. Past and present worlds merged when he came up with the concept for WRDSMTH — a unique combination of stenciling and wheat pasting — and began tattooing walls in LA with indelible thoughts and phrases.

Active in the street art community since November 2013, he's made his mark in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Memphis, West Palm Beach, Miami, Toronto, London, Paris, Berlin, Kraków, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Tokyo, and Auckland, New Zealand. To learn more visit www.wrdsmth.com .

About the Downtown Women's Center

The Downtown Women's Center (DWC)is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions a Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. Its mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, and advocacy. Founded in 1978, DWC was the first permanent supportive housing provider for women in the U.S. Learn more at www.DowntownWomensCenter.org.

