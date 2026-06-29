Liverpool Singer-Songwriter Simon Howard Releases New Single "Lost and Found"

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LIVERPOOL, England, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool-born singer-songwriter Simon Howard releases his powerful new single "Lost and Found" today, a sparse, deeply felt Americana track that marks one of the most honest and fully realised moments of his growing career. Produced by Robert Whiteley and recorded at Whitewood Studios in Liverpool, the song is built around Howard's instinctive hammer-on chord progression, a restless double bass line that gives the track its quiet pulse, and the kind of plainspoken lyrical courage that has defined his songwriting from the very beginning.

Simon Howard. Photo Credit: Declan Creffield

At its core, "Lost and Found" is a song about being genuinely, thoroughly lost, and about the decision to find your way back.

Howard has spoken openly about the circumstances that gave birth to the track. He was living between London and Liverpool, unsettled and uncertain about nearly every dimension of his life, navigating personal difficulties and a music career that felt stuck. Rather than let those questions spiral, he sat down with a chord idea he had been carrying and simply put the feelings on paper.

The production tells its own compelling story. Howard and Whiteley began with acoustic guitar and guide vocals before laying down drums. After listening back, Howard felt the rhythm section was too busy. The decision to strip the drums back to something closer to pure percussion and introduce a double bass in their place transformed the track entirely. It has since become one of his favourite pieces to perform live.

After a formative summer writing in Austin, Texas, he returned to record his debut EP 'Youths Ground' (2021), establishing a foundation rooted in contemporary folk and pained Americana. He followed it with his last EP, 'The CALL', sharpening that into something leaner and more direct.

His 2022 single "Not Like Superman" earned airplay on BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio, and Express FM. His follow-up single "Trojan Horse" built on that momentum, both tracks cementing his reputation as a songwriter with genuine emotional range.

In 2025, he placed in the top three out of 400 artists at the Homegrown Talent Contest at The Long Road Festival. His work has been championed by Baylen Leonard on Absolute Radio Country and Dave Monks on BBC Introducing. In June, Howard was named Horizon Artist of the Week on BBC Radio 2's The Country Show with Bob Harris, earning a play for "Brand New Start."

Contact:

Eric Alper

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SOURCE Simon Howard