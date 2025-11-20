Liverpool West Productions Announces U.S. Premiere and Release of Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade

Premiering December 8 - Available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital via Fandango, Prime Video, and More

Watch the Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/YxHcpxbYrfE

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool West Productions proudly announces the U.S. premiere and release of the acclaimed documentary Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade, from award-winning British filmmaker Alan G. Parker (Monty Python: Almost the Truth, It Was Fifty Years Ago Today).

The film will premiere December 8, 2025, the 45th anniversary of John Lennon's passing, with a sold-out screening at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City. The evening will include a special Q&A moderated by Beatles historian and author Ken Womack.

Step into the life of a legend. Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade explores John Lennon’s final years through rare archive footage, never-before-seen interviews, and new revelations. Premiering in the U.S. on December 8 and available on DVD, Blu-ray, Fandango, Prime Video, and more.

Following the premiere, Borrowed Time will be available nationwide on DVD, Blu-ray, and across digital platforms including Fandango , Prime Video, and more, marking the film's first official U.S. release.

The film will then be available to stream on additional platforms beginning January 13, 2026, inviting fans everywhere to experience this intimate look at Lennon's final decade.

Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade explores Lennon's post-Beatles years in extraordinary detail, blending never-before-seen archival footage, rare interviews, and newly uncovered stories that redefine the narrative of his final decade. The film charts his evolution as an artist, activist, and father, revealing the truth behind many of his most famous moments — and shedding light on the 1981 comeback tour that never came to be.

In addition to its New York debut, Borrowed Time will also screen in December at select venues, including the Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale ( tickets & info ) and The Loft Cinema in Tucson, Arizona ( tickets & info ).

About Liverpool West Productions

Liverpool West Productions develops and distributes music-focused documentaries that celebrate the legends who shaped popular culture. The company's recent projects include No Hamburg No Beatles,A Love Letter to The Beatles, and Miss O'Dell continuing its commitment to storytelling at the heart of music history.

For press contact [email protected].

Follow updates at LiverpoolWestProductions.com and on social media @LiverpoolWestProd.

SOURCE Liverpool West Productions