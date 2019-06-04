LiveSafe and Eventbase Partner to Improve Safety and Security at Large-Scale Conferences and Events

ARLINGTON, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveSafe, the leading mobile safety communications platform delivering actionable community-sourced safety and security risk intelligence, has partnered with Eventbase, the largest technology provider for enterprise events, to embed core LiveSafe functionality for conference and event security.

The LiveSafe platform is now available as an al-la-carte option for Eventbase customers, offering seamless communication between event attendees and the security personnel charged with ensuring their safety. Eventbase is used by the largest tech companies and trade shows in the world to power their event apps. The first major deployment under the partnership brings embedded LiveSafe functionality to CES 2019, which attracted more than 175,000 attendees.

LiveSafe's risk intelligence technology platform consists of a Smartphone App and a Command Dashboard that are designed to enhance the situational awareness of security departments by delivering reports from event staff and attendees related to emerging safety and security risks and other malfeasance issues - while protecting users' privacy and confidentiality by allowing anonymous reports. Users can discreetly send text, photos, videos and precise location information to report incidents. Likewise, event security managers can leverage LiveSafe's broadcast messaging and geo-targeting capabilities to proactively communicate safety and security information to those in attendance.

"Integrating LiveSafe natively into the official mobile app for CES made it easier for attendees to report potential issues," says Jeff Sinclair, co-founder and CEO of Eventbase. "LiveSafe's product is industry-leading and well-aligned with the needs of Eventbase customers, which includes many of the largest events and brands in the world."

Carolyn Parent, LiveSafe CEO, said, "We are so pleased to partner with the leader in event technology to bring the latest in safety and security risk intelligence to the nation's largest trade shows and events. Security at these events is challenging and the LiveSafe platform is an essential tool for expanding the situational awareness of security staff and reducing risk."

"The integration of LiveSafe with the CES app developed by Eventbase enabled us to push and receive messages from our attendees," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. "This included safety and security messages and gave attendees a reporting mechanism for violations of our code of conduct, which is critical at a large event like CES."

The partnership with Eventbase was made possible by the LiveSafe Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK), which enables businesses to embed the primary features of the LiveSafe Platform into existing iOS or Android apps. With the LiveSafe Mobile SDK, businesses can embed a bi-directional safety communications infrastructure, a mechanism for surfacing risk insights and a suite of self-service safety tools into their existing mobile apps.

LiveSafe is deployed across the nation at Fortune 1,000 companies, government agencies, school districts and universities. The Arlington, Virginia-based firm is advised by noted law enforcement and security leaders including Governor Tom Ridge and former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly and backed by investors such as Dave Duffield, Hearst, IAC and GXP Investments (GXPI).

U.S. companies currently spend more than $300 billion annually on legal fees, investigations and lost wages stemming from workplace violence, theft, injury, misconduct and more. The vast majority of post-incident investigations uncover signs and warnings that could have prevented the incident.

About LiveSafe

LiveSafe's risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses and make places safer for people to work, learn and live. LiveSafe is used by more than 300 forward-thinking enterprises, universities and organizations including Hearst, IAC, Cox Communications, Brookfield Properties, the Consumer Technology Association, the San Francisco 49ers and many others. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com.

Contact: Jody Bennett, VP Marketing, Email: jody@livesafemobile.com

Related Images

livesafe-inc.jpg

LiveSafe Inc.

LiveSafe logo

Related Links

LiveSafe Prevention Podcast

SOURCE LiveSafe Inc.