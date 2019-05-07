LiveSafe Completes Workday Approved Integration

ARLINGTON, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveSafe, an enterprise-class risk intelligence and communications platform, today announced it has achieved Workday Approved Integration status. LiveSafe provides customers with a real-time, bidirectional integration that seamlessly connects to Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

With a Workday Approved Integration, LiveSafe can better prevent costly safety and security incidents by utilizing worker data in Workday HCM to subscribe employees to relevant safety notifications and automatically sync and update contact information. This reduces IT setup time and costs while ensuring full and ongoing workforce coverage for safety notifications.

"Safety and security incidents cost U.S. businesses more than $300 billion annually," said Carolyn Parent, CEO, LiveSafe. "With more and more companies deploying Workday, this integration enables a growing number of organizations to better protect their people and property."

"LiveSafe's integration with Workday proved to be seamless, which allowed us to onboard the entire company in no time," said Todd C. Vigneault, director, corporate security, GEICO.

About LiveSafe

LiveSafe's risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn and live. LiveSafe is used by more than 300 forward-thinking enterprises, universities and organizations including Hearst, Cox Communications, the San Francisco 49ers and many others. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe, and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com.

Media Contact:

Jody Bennett, Vice President, Marketing

703.963.2322

214111@email4pr.com

SOURCE LiveSafe Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livesafemobile.com

