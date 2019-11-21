LiveSafe Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council's 100 Most Innovative Technology Companies

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveSafe, the leading mobile safety communications platform delivering actionable employee-sourced safety and security risk intelligence, is pleased to announce that the Northern Virginia Technology Council has selected LiveSafe for its 100 most innovative technology companies in 2019.

The NVTC Tech 100 honors the most groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators in the Northern Virginia region's technology industry. This year's program attracted more than 180 nominations throughout the Greater Washington area. Each nomination was carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of judges that included Joel Kallett, Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors; Sam Maness, Managing Director of Defense and Government Services Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; April L. Young, Ph.D., Managing Director at Hercules Capital; and Dendy Young, Managing Partner at McLean Capital, LLC.

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, LiveSafe stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce LiveSafe as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

"We are so proud to be included among such an impressive collection of business and individual innovators in the region," said LiveSafe CEO and President Carolyn Parent. "This award is a testament to the passionate commitment of our employees, who are driven to make our world a safer place to work, learn and live."

LiveSafe experienced explosive growth in 2019 as a result of the market's response to our new risk intelligence platform innovations. This year, downloads of the LiveSafe Mobile App increased by 120 percent, with more than 379,000 new downloads nationwide. LiveSafe now actively protects more than 2.4 million people across the Fortune 1,000, universities and K-12 school districts.

This year, LiveSafe has compiled our data from 5+ years in the business to create a data analysis platform that helps us understand risks on a client by client basis. Using machine learning, we are able to take uncategorized, free-text reported incidents and detect trends in the underlying data, helping drive strategic decision making for our clients. All of this helps us serve as a trusted partner in unearthing intelligence well ahead of incidents escalating into costly emergencies. While other solutions focus simply on one-dimensional reporting, LiveSafe helps organizations fight threats by better understanding their risk portfolio and calibrating the LiveSafe solution to best suit their unique needs.

We also have been experimenting with location data. Using basic data ingested by our platform, we can identify hotspots on a corporate or educational campus and understand the types of incidents that occur in geographic areas, which aids the organization in managing safety and security resources and risk mitigation procedures.

Through all of these efforts, LiveSafe is making the world a safer place to work, learn, and live.

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As one of the largest technology councils in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 350,000 employees in the region.

US companies currently spend more than $300 billion annually on legal fees, investigations, and lost wages stemming from workplace violence, theft, injury, misconduct, and more. The vast majority of post-incident investigations uncover signs and warnings that could have prevented the incident.

LiveSafe is deployed across the nation at Fortune 1,000 companies, government agencies, school districts, and universities. The Arlington, VA-based firm is advised by noted law enforcement and security leaders including Governor Tom Ridge and former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly and backed by investors such as Enterprise Investment Partners, L.P. (the personal investment vehicle for FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith), and IAC, with participation from new investors Dave Duffield (founder and former CEO of PeopleSoft and Workday), Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and GXPI (investment arm of Evergy, Inc.).

LiveSafe's risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. LiveSafe is used by more than 300 forward-thinking enterprises, universities and organizations including Hearst, IAC, Cox Communications, Brookfield Properties, the Consumer Technology Association, the San Francisco 49ers and many others. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe (https://twitter.com/livesafe?lang=en), and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com (http://livesafemobile.com).

