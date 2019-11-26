LiveSafe Releases Guide to Early Warning Threat Detection for School and Campus Security Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by LiveSafe Inc., the leading risk intelligence and safety communications company, provides critical insights into the best practices of early warning threat detection and reporting for campus and K-12 safety and security programs.

The LiveSafe Guide to Early Warning Threat Detection and Reporting For School Safety and Security Programs

The report, Sources & Methods: The LiveSafe Guide to Early Warning Threat Detection and Reporting For School Safety and Security Programs, is based on 18 months of interviews with more than a dozen current and former campus law enforcement professionals, former school resource officers, survivors of school shootings, university researchers, and education risk and insurance professionals.

The report features an introduction by Mark Sullivan, the 22nd Director of the United States Secret Service. It also draws heavily upon an exclusive training session conducted by the Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center on its latest report, Protecting America's Schools.

"This new report brings the best thought leadership available from our partners in the Federal government, as well as the many campus police chiefs and education risk experts who shared their experience with us, and applies it to our most precious asset — protecting our children," said LiveSafe CEO and President Carolyn Parent. "Our roots run deep in education safety and security, and this report has something for every school administrator looking for guidance and tactical steps they can take to improve their safety and security program."

"Our goal was to help educate school officials on the role and value of community-sourced risk reporting to the overall threat assessment process," said Dan Verton, LiveSafe's Content Leader and Strategist, and a former intelligence officer and homeland security training consultant. "After 18 months of interviews with school safety experts, current and former campus law enforcement officers, and the knowledge gained from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, I believe this paper is an important addition to the national dialogue on school safety and security."

Community reporting of concerns about potential risks is the cornerstone of any school safety and security program. Reporting must be easy and intuitive and conducted through a state-of-the-art mobile app that is always available to the school community to share their concerns. And reporting must be discreet, allowing for community members to share their concerns anonymously. Reporting of early warning threat indicators makes our schools safer places to work, learn, and live.

The interviews that went into this report have all been captured as part of the LiveSafe Prevention Podcast Series and links to the relevant episodes are provided at the end of the report.

Click here to download your free copy of Sources & Methods: The LiveSafe Guide to Early Warning Threat Detection and Reporting For School Safety and Security Programs.

LiveSafe is deployed across the nation at Fortune 1,000 companies, government agencies, K-12 school districts, and universities. The Arlington, VA-based firm is advised by noted law enforcement and security leaders including Governor Tom Ridge and former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly, and backed by investors such as Enterprise Investment Partners, L.P. (the personal investment vehicle for FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith), and IAC, with participation from new investors Dave Duffield (founder and former CEO of PeopleSoft and Workday), Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and GXPI (investment arm of Evergy, Inc.).

