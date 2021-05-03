Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion of New Lead Senior Associate

Ms. Stone Swart joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. as a Senior Associate attorney in 2015.

Upon joining the firm, Ms. Stone Swart quickly became known as an aggressive and zealous advocate for her clients. She has built a long track record of achieving excellent results for her clients, who have rewarded her with a large number of five-star reviews and testimonials online.

Ms. Stone Swart was included in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in Family Law. She was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2019–2020. Ms. Stone Swart currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.

Ms. Stone Swart is originally from Boone, Iowa. She graduated summa cum laude from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska in 2004, with Bachelor's of Arts degrees in both Political Science and Journalism. Upon graduation, Ms. Stone Swart worked in politics in Iowa prior to relocating to the Washington, D.C. area. She then worked as a legal assistant or law clerk for several firms in D.C. and Northern Virginia, before enrolling full time at George Mason University's School of Law.

After graduating from law school in 2009, Ms. Stone Swart practiced family law at a firm in Northern Virginia from 2010 until 2015 before joining Livesay & Myers, P.C.

One of the firm's most skilled trial attorneys, in 2010 Ms. Stone Swart received the prestigious Trial Advocate of the Year award from the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

Ms. Stone Swart works in the firm's office in Leesburg, and represents clients in Leesburg, Loudoun County and all across Northern Virginia. She resides in Ashburn, Virginia with her husband and two daughters.

About Livesay & Myers, P.C.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Fredericksburg and Leesburg, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 and moving up to #52 by the 2020 edition. Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2021 Editions of the U.S. News - Best Lawyers® listing of Best Law Firms as a Tier 2 firm in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.

