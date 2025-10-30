Livestock Genomics Testing Market to Reach $3,691.4 million, Globally, by 2034 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the livestock genomics testing market is driven by increase in demand for high-quality animal protein, advancements in genetic sequencing technologies, and rising awareness among farmers about the benefits of genetic improvement.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Livestock Genomics Testing Market by Test Type (Genotyping Services, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Trait Testing, Genomic Selection (gEBV), Embryo Testing, Disease Gene Screening, and Others) and Application (Selective Breeding, Productivity Enhancement, Food Safety, Disease Resistance, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "livestock genomics testing market" was valued at $1,533.4 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $3,691.4 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The livestock genomics testing market growth is driven by factors such as rise in livestock farming & animal husbandry and focus on disease resistance & health. However, high cost of genomic testing technologies restricts market growth. Moreover, technological advancements offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1,533.4 million Market Size in 2034 $3,691.4 million CAGR 9.3 % No. of Pages in Report 291 Segments covered Type, Application and Region Drivers Rise in livestock farming and animal husbandry Government and private sector support Focus on disease resistance and health Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints High cost of genomic testing technologies

The genotyping services segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By type, the genotyping services segment held the largest Livestock Genomics Testing market share in 2024. This is attributed to its critical role in improving the accuracy and efficiency of animal breeding programs. Genotyping enables the identification of specific genetic markers associated with desirable traits such as disease resistance, fertility, growth rate, and meat or milk quality. This allows breeders and livestock producers to make informed selection decisions, accelerating genetic gain and improving herd productivity.

The selective breeding segment dominated the market in 2024.

On the basis of application, the selective breeding segment held the largest Livestock Genomics Testing market share in 2024. This is attributed to its pivotal role in enhancing desirable traits in animals, such as growth rate, disease resistance, fertility, and meat or milk quality. Genomics testing enables precise identification of genetic markers associated with these traits, allowing breeders to make informed decisions and accelerate genetic improvement.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

By region, North America held the largest livestock genomics testing market share in 2024. This is attributed to the early adoption of advanced genomic technologies, well-established infrastructure for animal health and agriculture, and strong presence of leading market players. The region benefits from a high level of awareness among farmers and breeders about the economic advantages of genomic testing in enhancing livestock productivity, disease resistance, and breeding efficiency.

Leading Market Players: -

Neogen Corporation

Genus Plc

Illumina, Inc.

Zoetis Genetics

Semex Alliance

Agresearch Limited

CRV

Easy DNA

Animal Genetics

XytoVet.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the livestock genomics testing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

