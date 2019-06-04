LiveStories Launches Interactive Portal to Explore Well-Being for Every City, County, and State

SEATTLE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LiveStories unveiled an interactive web portal to explore the Well-Being in the Nation (WIN) Measurement Framework for every city, county, and state in America.

The Well-Being in the Nation (WIN) Measurement Framework: Measures for Improving Health, Well-Being, and Equity Across Sectors was released today by 100 Million Healthier Lives, convened by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI).

Categories and topics for the WIN Measures

This web portal (www.winmeasures.org) provides easy access to all the leading indicators at any geographic scale. It organizes data from multiple sources into a single repository of intuitive charts and maps, saving users from hours of work.

"The idea of Well-Being in the Nation is to put a few key measures, drawn from across sectors, at people's fingertips so they can see the whole picture of how they're doing as a community. It has especially been important to us that the data feel accessible to anyone--from community residents to policymakers--because you need both to achieve well-being and equity in a community. It has truly been a pleasure to work with LiveStories to make that possible," says Somava Saha, MD, MS, Vice President, IHI, and Executive Lead for the 100 Million Healthier Lives initiative.

"We applaud the great work done by the community to come up with the WIN Measurement Framework," said Adnan Mahmud, CEO, LiveStories. "At LiveStories, we are committed to building data experiences that move the needle on how communities live, learn, work, and play. We are honored to collaborate with such a dedicated group of people in making the WIN Measurement Framework accessible to all types of users."

WIN measures, like child poverty rates, community walkability, and crime rates, can be used by anyone — from a federal agency to a health care organization to a community coalition to a media company — to guide policy, compare results across initiatives, and drive improvement.

To bring the WIN measures to life, LiveStories collected data from multiple sources, cleaned the data, and synthesized the raw data into metrics. In the portal, the indicators are organized by topics and location. For a given topic, users can navigate to the specific location – state, county, city – and get detailed values for that location.

Additional information available here.

About 100 Million Healthier Lives

100 Million Healthier Lives, convened by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, is an unprecedented collaboration of change agents across sectors who are creating hope and proof that real change is possible in the lives of real people and places who need it the most. Together, they are fundamentally changing the way the world thinks and acts to create health, well-being and equity.

About LiveStories

LiveStories builds and maintains large scale data reports, dashboards, and portals for governments and organizations. LiveStories makes it easy for any organization to turn their data into actionable insights, without deploying complicated tools or hiring expensive teams. Based in Seattle, LiveStories has partnered with dozens of organizations and government departments in the United States and around the world.

