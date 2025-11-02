The Walk, Run, or Ride Event Raises Money to Support Millions of Cancer Survivors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nearly 2,000 cancer survivors, patients, and advocates from Texas and the nation filled the streets of Austin for the 29th Livestrong Challenge, an event that celebrates and honors everyone affected by cancer.

Participants walked, ran, or rode their bikes across the finish line, showcasing the power of perseverance. Livestrong's mission is to ensure patients and loved ones not only survive but thrive. The Austin-grown, globally recognized foundation finds and funds solutions to solve everyday cancer challenges and to support survivors and their families through every step of their journey.

Livestrong Foundation Celebrates Success of 29th Annual Livestrong Challenge. Post this

This year's event was made possible through the generous support of Presenting Sponsor Sunflower Bank. Other major supporters included The START Center for Cancer Care, H-E-B and Sharky's on the Pier.

"What makes the Livestrong Challenge powerful is the community that shows up for one another. Survivors, caregivers, and supporters stand as proof that no one faces cancer alone, not at this event, and not in life," said Suzanne Stone, Livestrong Foundation President and CEO. "As long as cancer exists, so will Livestrong."

Challenge participants and supporters celebrated as the race concluded in the new "Family Fun Zone" and "Yellow Zone." The Storytime area featured "My Brave Friend," Livestrong's children's book that teaches lessons of friendship, courage and hope.

Survivor participants finished in a special Survivor Finish Lane, where they received a yellow rose and a T-shirt to symbolize hope and resilience, generously donated by The START Center for Cancer Care.

"My Air Force career was deeply rewarding, and some deployments were tough. But cancer was a fight for my life — and Livestrong gave me the tools and hope to keep going," said Dan Beard of San Antonio, a 22-year Air Force veteran and 15-year cancer survivor. "The Livestrong Challenge represents hope, a reminder of how far I've come, and a chance to help others find the same strength and support."

And — as it is every year — the Tribute Wall was one of the most moving areas for attendees, offering a space for them to honor and memorialize loved ones.

Today's event raised more than $334,000 to support crucial programs such as Livestrong Fertility, Cancer-Informed fitness programs and Resource Support.

Donations are still being accepted: www.LivestrongChallenge.org.

About Livestrong

Livestrong's mission is to address overlooked challenges in cancer care, daily asking the question, "Which everyday cancer problem will we fix today?" Since its inception in 1997, Livestrong has supported more than 10 million cancer survivors, helping establish survivorship as a field of study in the cancer space.

Media Contact:

Alice Claiborne, 713-865-6342

[email protected]

SOURCE Livestrong Foundation