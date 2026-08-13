LiveU and Panasonic LUMIX Collaborate on Powerful "Live Anywhere" Production Workflow

Social 180 Group developed the mobile-first approach with Broadfield Distributing delivering the final turnkey solution to customers

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU and Panasonic LUMIX announced the launch of the "Live Anywhere" workflow, demonstrated in collaboration with Social180Group. Built around the LUMIX S1II, Panasonic UB-series box cameras, and LiveU's Solo PRO and LU800 production field units, the system enabled the team to produce dozens of live streams directly from the crowded NAB 2026 and InfoComm 2026 show floors. The blend of mobile journalistic and IRL streaming styles provided engaging short form content for viewers who couldn't attend.

“Live Anywhere” workflow featuring LiveU encoders and Panasonic LUMIX cameras provides engaging short form content for mobile journalists

"Live Anywhere" is a practical, mobile-first approach to live production that combines high-quality LUMIX imaging with LiveU's IP bonding technology for transmissions. The result is a lightweight, flexible system that allows creators and production teams to go live from virtually any location without the need for traditional broadcast infrastructure.

At the center of the workflow is the LUMIX S1II, used as the primary handheld camera for its image stabilization, hybrid phase autofocus, and open gate flexibility. It was paired with the LiveU Solo PRO via HDMI to transmit a stable, high-quality signal. The team also used the compact Panasonic UB-50 box camera, connected via SDI to the LiveU LU800.

"This was about staying mobile and staying fast," said John Porterfield, Social180 Group Founder & Webcast Producer. "We were able to move through the trade show floors, capture what we needed, and go live without being tied down to a traditional setup. The combination of LUMIX and LiveU gave us the reliability and image quality we needed in a very unpredictable environment."

"What stood out was how simple the system became once everything was dialed in," continued Porterfield. LUMIX handled the image, including stabilization, autofocus, dynamic range, and LiveU handled the connection. It's about having a system that just works so you can focus on the story."

What is Live Anywhere?

Live Anywhere is built on two core components:

LUMIX and Panasonic Cameras – Delivering cinematic image quality, advanced autofocus, and stabilization in compact, portable bodies.

– Delivering cinematic image quality, advanced autofocus, and stabilization in compact, portable bodies. LiveU Transmission Solutions – Providing bonded cellular connectivity through Solo PRO and LU800 field encoders, ensuring reliable live streaming without dependence on a single network.

Together, these tools allow creators to produce professional live content from virtually any location without the need for satellite trucks, hardwired internet, or large production teams.

"LUMIX is helping what live production can look like," explained Panasonic LUMIX Business Manager Neil Matsumoto. "With the S1II, creators can work untethered in a true run-and-gun environment while still capturing cinematic images with shallow depth of field, which is something that hasn't traditionally been part of live broadcast."

"In the current climate where production teams need to produce more content with smaller teams and budgets, our bonded technology coupled with a powerful camera like the Panasonic LUMIX, allow for "run and gun" flexibility – without compromising the production value," said Mike Mahoney, VP Sales – Growth Markets, LiveU North America. "We were happy that this workflow, not only gave audiences a glimpse into their favorite brands but also offered each brand value in delivering a quality program."

Beyond Trade Shows

While demonstrated at NAB 2026 and InfoComm 2026, Live Anywhere is designed for a wide range of real-world applications, including:

Live Sports Coverage – Sideline, grassroots, and niche sports production

– Sideline, grassroots, and niche sports production Music Festivals and Live Events – Mobile coverage across stages and environments

– Mobile coverage across stages and environments Corporate Communications – Internal broadcasts, product launches, and executive messaging

– Internal broadcasts, product launches, and executive messaging Social Media Creators – High-quality live streaming for platforms and brand partnerships

– High-quality live streaming for platforms and brand partnerships News Gathering and Documentary – Rapid deployment in dynamic, on-location scenarios

The system's flexibility allows teams to scale from single-camera streaming to multi-camera productions without significantly increasing complexity.

Broadfield Live Anywhere Packages

To simplify deployment, turnkey Live Anywhere packages will be available through Broadfield Distributing, pairing LUMIX cameras with LiveU transmission solutions:

LUMIX S1II + LiveU Solo Pro A compact, mobile-first kit designed for single-operator or small crews. Ideal for run-and-gun live streaming with cinematic image quality and shallow depth of field.

Panasonic UB-50 Box Camera + LiveU LU800 A scalable, multi-camera solution built for more complex productions. Designed for fixed positions, control rooms, or multi-angle coverage with reliable bonded cellular transmission.



These packages provide flexible options for creators and production teams, from lightweight field streaming to more advanced multi-camera live workflows. Learn more about the Live Anywhere bundles offered by Broadfield Distributing: https://sales.broadfield.com/liveu-live-anywhere-bundles.

About LiveU

LiveU offers a set of high-quality IP-video solutions for any live production – the LiveU EcoSystem. Built on its open, adaptable platform, the LiveU EcoSystem adds efficiency and shortens workflows across the entire video production chain, from contribution and production to distribution. Through innovative story-centric workflows, we help customers share their stories with a global audience in the most dynamic and engaging way. At the core of our EcoSystem lies LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport), LiveU's pioneering protocol for IP bonding and wireless connectivity, ensuring rock-solid resiliency and low latency from any location. Our rich portfolio ranges from our portable multi-cam/compact 5G encoders for live transmission to next-gen cloud ingest, digital production and global distribution solutions. Customers can go live from anywhere with our advanced, network-agnostic connectivity solutions – combining cellular (including private 5G), fiber and satellite. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries and world-class customer support, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, public safety and other organizations. LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan for global product leadership and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Panasonic LUMIX

Panasonic LUMIX continues to push the boundaries of hybrid imaging, delivering innovative tools for filmmakers, creators, and live production professionals.

Press contacts:

Joyce Essig (Americas)

201-906-9367

[email protected]

Kate Ford (Int'l)

+44-7740 948065

[email protected]

Walkiria Marin (Latin America)

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveU