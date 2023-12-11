LIVEVOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating LiveVox Holdings, Inc. ("LiveVox") (NASDAQ: LVOX) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On October 4, 2023, LiveVox announced that it agreed to be acquired by NICE Ltd. at a price of $3.74 per share in cash, a significant discount to the approximate $9.00 per share value of LVOX's shares at the time the company completed its de-SPAC transaction in June 2021. Additionally, LiveVox has reported that no future stockholder approval is needed for the transaction to close, meaning that the Company's minority stockholders do not have the option to vote against the transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, LiveVox shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether LiveVox's directors and/or officers violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction has been properly disclosed to LiveVox's shareholders.

LiveVox shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/livevox-holdings/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

