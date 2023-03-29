LiveWell's Governors Club Care Home Receives 4 Star Rating!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LiveWell Assisted Living announced that the company's care home located at 11472 Club Drive in Governors Club, has been awarded a 4-star rating by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Health Service Regulation, is the North Carolina state agency that oversees the state's licensed adult care facilities. The agency's rating system ranges from 0 stars (the lowest rating given) to 4 stars (the highest rating given).

"LiveWell has a passionate and dedicated team of care home and home care professionals working in Governors Club. We are honored to serve the families in Governors Club, and we look forward to the continued relationship," stated LiveWell CEO Mike Brosie.

"We have been residents and active members of the Governors Club community for over 14 years," stated LiveWell client Dr. Stephen Prystowsky. "LiveWell's presence in the Governors Club has allowed many families like mine to continue to stay in this wonderful community that we have called home for so many years."

LiveWell Assisted Living Inc. is a subsidiary of Care Home Corporation and is an award-winning Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based provider of senior care solutions. LiveWell was founded in 2010 and focuses on Alzheimer's, Dementia, and other memory care challenges through its residential care homes (located throughout the Triangle area) and home care business. www.lwcares.com, https://www.facebook.com/livewellassistedliving

