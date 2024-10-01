CALUMET PARK, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveWire Construction is thrilled to announce that Shon Harris, President of both LiveWire Construction and BlackRock Construction, has been honored as one of Crain's 2024 Notable Black Leaders. This prestigious recognition is part of a special editorial feature by Crain's Chicago Business.

LiveWire Construction's Shon Harris Honored as a 2024 Notable Black Leader by Crain's Chicago Business

With a remarkable 27-year career in the construction industry, Shon has established himself as a leader and advocate for diversity and equity. Starting his journey as an apprentice with IBEW Local 134, he has successfully transformed LiveWire Construction into a top-tier provider of commercial and industrial electrical services. This year marks a significant milestone for the company, celebrating 18 years of delivering exceptional electrical services, including comprehensive design, robust installation, ongoing maintenance, and innovative upgrades for clients in Illinois.

Under Shon's visionary leadership, LiveWire Construction and BlackRock Construction have flourished, generating approximately $40 million in revenue and employing over 150 dedicated professionals. Shon's strategic acumen has driven both companies into the renewable energy market — a sector that has historically posed challenges for Black-owned companies. His efforts in this arena have not only expanded business opportunities but have also created sustainable career paths for the Black community, all while positively impacting the environment.

Since 2022, both companies have been instrumental in deploying six solar projects, generating approximately 20 megawatts of green energy for local communities in Illinois. Shon Harris views these initiatives as vital steps toward operational growth and securing the future workforce's prosperity. He is deeply committed to mentoring and coaching individuals to provide opportunities that might otherwise remain inaccessible.

Apart from his leadership at LiveWire Construction and BlackRock Construction, Shon is a founding member and the inaugural President of the Black Contractors Owners & Executives, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting Black construction firms and related professional service entities. Shon continues to play an active role within the organization as a board member and committee chair. His commitment to advocacy extends to his involvement with the Chicago Building Congress Diversity Committee, the Chicago Transit Authority's DBE Advisory Board, and the Workforce Development Advisory Board for Revolution Workshop.

This recognition as Crain's 2024 Notable Black Leader reflects Shon's dedication to advancing the construction industry and fostering an environment where everyone can succeed. His mission continues to inspire meaningful change and challenge the status quo.

To discover more about LiveWire Construction or to explore Shon Harris's significant contributions, please visit www.livewire-construction.com .

About LiveWire Construction:

LiveWire Construction is a premier provider of electrical services specifically designed for commercial and industrial clients. The company specializes in a wide range of offerings, including electrical design, installation, maintenance, and upgrades. Their team of skilled electricians utilizes the latest technology and adheres to industry best practices, ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget. By prioritizing safety and efficiency, LiveWire Construction has established itself as a trusted partner for reliable electrical services that empower businesses to thrive. Learn more at www.livewire-construction.com .

Contact Information

Name: Angela Drexel

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (708) 253-8089

SOURCE LiveWire Construction