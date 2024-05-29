LiveX AI Agent Boosts Amazfit's Customer Experiences in Landmark Partnership with Zepp Health

LiveX AI delivers personalized experiences for customers in real time using Google Kubernetes Engine and NVIDIA NIM

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveX AI, a pioneer in generative AI technology for customer experience, today announced a transformative partnership with Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology. This partnership aims to redefine the customer experience for visitors to Zepp Health's Amazfit website . By integrating LiveX AI 's advanced AI Agent technology into the Amazfit digital platform, this collaboration is set to enhance online customer interaction and engagement significantly.

LiveX AI is an AI Agent revolutionizing customer experience from pre-sales to support with advanced conversational capabilities, speed, and reach.

Zepp Health and LiveX AI partnership marks a leap forward in enhancing the customer journey, from product education and sales through post-purchase support. LiveX AI brings the Multimodal Generative AI Agent approach to the customer experience by providing relevant and immediate customer responses via chat, video, image, and voice. This seamless integration ensures each customer receives personalized, efficient assistance at every touchpoint, revolutionizing the standard for customer experience while significantly reducing operational costs.

Building on this foundation, LiveX AI has utilized cutting-edge technology further to boost the efficiency and responsiveness of its AI Agents. By leveraging the power of NVIDIA NIM inference microservices on Google Kubernetes Engine with NVIDIA GPUs, LiveX AI has achieved a 6.1x increase in average token speed. This enhancement allows LiveX AI to deliver personalized experiences for customers in real time, including seamless customer support, instant product recommendations, and reduced returns, ensuring an even more dynamic and engaging customer interaction process.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with LiveX AI, integrating their AI smart agent into our website. At Zepp Health, we believe in delivering a personal touch in every customer interaction. LiveX AI brings that ethos to life by providing a seamless and engaging shopping experience for our customers shopping for Amazfit. By embedding LiveX AI, we're ensuring that every visitor to our website receives personalized assistance tailored to their needs and preferences. From product inquiries to troubleshooting, our AI Agent offers effective and empathetic responses in our brand's tone and voice, enhancing the overall shopping journey. This partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to providing superior customer service and elevating the online shopping experience for all." - Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health.

"Yujia Li, CEO and co-founder of LiveX AI highlighted the partnership's impact: 'Our collaboration with Amazfit exemplifies generative AI's transformative potential in customer experiences. The LiveX AI Agent is designed to handle and resolve user requests ranging from pre-sales inquiries and sales transactions to support issues and upselling opportunities. Our platform's advanced capabilities to interact with users in multiple ways redefine customer sales and support standards, offering a personalized and immersive experience that strengthens brand loyalty."

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units, inspiring active lifestyles worldwide with its award-winning designs and innovations. For more information, visit www.zepp.com .

About LiveX AI Inc

LiveX AI stands at the cutting edge of AI technology, empowering businesses with a trusted AI Agent for unmatched customer engagement across any platform. The LiveX AI team comprises a remarkable mix of experienced entrepreneurs and distinguished leaders, including IEEE Fellow acknowledged for leadership in Large Scale AI, Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, and ex-CXOs from Fortune 100 companies and emerging startups. Our talented team members hail from renowned institutions such as Google, Stanford, Meta, and more, possessing years of experience in AI, Data, Marketing, Retail, Privacy, and Security. We take pride in leveraging AI to facilitate human-like interactions that create lasting connections. LiveX AI aims to transform the customer experience, reduce costs, and foster business growth through continuous learning and insightful data analysis.

