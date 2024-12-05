LiveX AI Brings LiveX AI Agent and ChurnControl to Google Cloud Marketplace

By launching on Google Cloud Marketplace, LiveX AI enables businesses to seamlessly discover, integrate, and benefit from proactive AI Agents that combine speed and accuracy to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Designed as independent, autonomous solutions, these AI Agents execute complete tasks to boost conversions, reduce churn, and exceed customer expectations while providing personalized, efficient, and multilingual support at scale.

Convert, Retain, and Support with LiveX AI

LiveX AI's cutting-edge AI Agents redefine customer engagement, driving conversions, retention, and exceptional experiences that deliver happy and loyal customers to your brand.

Reducing churn by up to 30% within the first week is achieved through proactive engagement and timely, tailored interactions from day one. Optimize Support and Cut Costs: Fast, intuitive, and personalized assistance increases self-resolution rates by up to 86% while reducing customer support costs by up to 85%—building trust, loyalty, and operational efficiency at scale.

Equipped with the ability to see, hear, chat, show, and act, LiveX AI Agents deliver fast, effective assistance with 97% accuracy and 6.1x processing speed. These AI Agents offer precise, real-time interactions and actions, empowering businesses to provide exceptional care that enhances satisfaction and builds lasting relationships. For a more engaging experience, an optional avatar can be added to enable eye-to-eye interaction, creating even more of a personal connection that elevates customer engagement to retain customers and grow revenue.

Collaborating with Google Cloud

Graduating from the Google Cloud Springboard program highlights LiveX AI's partnership with Google Cloud.

Jerry Li, CEO of LiveX AI, shared his excitement:

"LiveX AI's collaboration with Google Cloud has been invaluable, helping us scale and reach more businesses that want to revolutionize their customer experience from increasing trial conversion and retention, from sales assistant to customer support. Graduating from the Google Cloud Springboard program is pivotal for LiveX AI. Our LiveX AI Agent and LiveX ChurnControl's presence on Google Cloud Marketplace opens new opportunities for collaboration and innovation."

"Bringing LiveX AI Agent and ChurnControl to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow these solutions on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "LiveX AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Transforming Customer Experience with AI

LiveX AI is trusted by leading companies to address complex customer interactions at scale. With the tools to engage customers proactively, reduce churn, and create meaningful connections, LiveX AI helps businesses make every customer feel like VIPs.

Explore LiveX AI's offerings on Google Cloud Marketplace and discover how you can transform your customer experience.

About LiveX AI LiveX AI is at the forefront of customer engagement, offering VIP-like, proactive support that enhances conversion, reduces churn, and fosters loyalty. AI Agents provide seamless, human-like interactions that elevate customer satisfaction and retention.

Ready to revolutionize your customer experience?

