BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On-demand workforce technology company, LiveXchange, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert DeAngelis as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Robert brings a wealth of experience and expertise in finance, strategic planning, and corporate leadership to his new role.

LiveXchange Technologies, Inc.™ Announces Robert DeAngelis as New Chief Financial Officer. (CNW Group/LiveXchange Technologies, Inc.)
As the CFO, Robert will oversee all financial operations, drive financial growth strategies, and play a vital role in shaping the company's financial future. With his extensive background in financial management, Robert will provide valuable insights and guidance to propel LiveXchange towards continued success and market leadership.

CEO Brian Prichard expressed his enthusiasm about Robert joining the company, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Robert DeAngelis to the LiveXchange team as our new CFO. Robert's proven track record and deep understanding of financial dynamics in the customer experience industry make him an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team. His strategic mindset and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company's vision and goals."

Robert DeAngelis brings over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, having held key leadership positions in organizations in the U.S., including Port of San Diego and Teleperformance. His expertise includes financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, and risk assessment. Robert has demonstrated ability to drive financial performance and optimize business operations.

"I am honored and excited to join LiveXchange as the CFO," said Robert DeAngelis. "The company's commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and growth aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at LiveXchange and contributing to the company's continued financial success and growth."

LiveXchange, founded in 2002, provides innovative solutions, revolutionizing how companies source, train, manage, and compensate their customer experience (CX) talent. Their GigCX Marketplace gives users access to 250K+ on-demand global CX workers all secured with their PCI Level 1 Certified Secure WorkSpace virtual desktop, and complimented by its fully integrated payment platform, PayShark.

