LiveXLive Adds 34.5 Million Adults To Its Audience Reach With Zoom Media Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that through a partnership with Zoom Media, LiveXLive content will be featured on more than 3,500 interactive video screens on cardio machines reaching 6.5M fitness members annually in the United States. In addition, a LiveXLive sweepstakes will be highlighted nationally on fixed screens in 3,600 health clubs, bringing the sweepstakes to an audience of 28 million people.

Through Zoom Media's digital Cardio Network (digital interactive screens on cardio machines), LiveXLive will appear as a featured channel on the screen's primary navigation software. LiveXLive content is comprised of artist interviews, music news, exclusive performances, and original programming such as "ArtistDNA." Bringing music fans together with bands and brands, LiveXLive programming will be available on demand on all of Zoom Media's interactive cardio screens.

Health club members who download the LiveXLive app will automatically be entered into a one-of-a-kind, custom LiveXLive sweepstakes, earning a chance to win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to a premiere music festival in the United States. For more information on the LiveXLive sweepstakes, please download the LiveXLive app or visit www.livexlive.com.

"Like music, fitness is a lifestyle, and 90% of fitness enthusiasts listen to music while working out," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "Zoom Media engages millions of fitness club members, and the opportunity to introduce them to LiveXLive in an environment that's central to their lives is invaluable."

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with LiveXLive," François de Gaspé Beaubien, Chairman and CEO of Zoom Media said. "Our Zoom Cardio network is all about offering our fitness audience a custom video entertainment platform while they work out on their cardio machines. Providing them with the vast array of concerts and artists from LiveXLive will be a great addition to their video-on-demand choices."

A next generation live social music platform, LiveXLive globally livestreams premiere music festivals, concerts and events from all over the world, bringing together a global audience of music fans who interact in real-time through social platforms. The company has produced more than 200 hours of content featuring more than 160 artists since April 1, 2019. LiveXLive has also developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short and long-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Unifying people globally through the universal language of music, LiveXLive has livestreamed concerts and festivals all over the world, from Shanghai to Mexico City

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Zoom Media

Zoom Media is an international media company that has been at the forefront of active lifestyle marketing since the birth of the movement. Zoom's media network includes more than 4,500 health club locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Zoom's digital media networks are measured by The Nielsen Company in North America and reach over 37 million unique consumers, in addition to millions more that are reached with digital and mobile media and custom promotions. For five consecutive years, Zoom Media has experienced double-digit viewership growth, making it one of the fastest growing companies in the media industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

