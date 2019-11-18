LiveXLive Adds "Comedy Bombcast" To Original Podcast Lineup

"I've spent countless hours talking to comedians over the years, both on and off mic," Klein said. "The stories that have always fascinated me the most were the ones about jokes falling flat, and the journey of trying to win the crowd back," Klein said. "Also, this year after losing a good friend, and great comedian, Brody Stevens, I thought celebrating comedy bombs would be a fitting tribute to a guy who 'bombed' better than anyone, even when he was crushing."

Available on-demand at www.livexlive.com, the first episodes of "Comedy Bombcast" feature Hal Sparks ("First of all, who do you think you are to say you bombed 'early in your career?'"), Brad Williams ("Worse than silence, you hit a punch line and you hear people talking") and Sam Tripoli ("When it comes to bombing, I am a blackbelt, and sometimes even steer into the bomb on purpose.")

