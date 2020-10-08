LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To Samsung TV Plus, Expanding Distribution Of Live Stream And Video On Demand Content To Samsung Smart TVs And Select Samsung Galaxy Devices

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that Samsung Electronics will add the LiveXLive linear streaming channel to Samsung TV Plus, its free Smart TV video service that delivers instant access to 145 channels and growing in news, sports, entertainment and more. Samsung TV Plus is one of the top apps on Samsung Smart TVs and is also available in the Galaxy Store and Google Play for select Galaxy smartphones.

LiveXLive already operates a 24/7 linear channel on its own platform -- LiveXLive TV -- where it streams artist interviews, concerts, festivals, ancillary event-related content and short-form video content from around the world. LiveXLive will also add programming blocks in the coming months as it adds to its original content and Vodcast production with LiveXLive's subsidiary, PodcastOne . LiveXLive's OTT channels have recently seen an 8% increase in viewership further demonstrating the audience's appetite for more LiveXLive content.

"We're focused on generating revenue and diversifying our revenue sources. The recent release of our unified audio-video Smart TV app, coupled with the new linear channel on Samsung Smart TVs significantly increases our advertising inventory and digital ad sales opportunity," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "These deals are also excellent for building brand awareness and loyalty across our platforms."

LiveXLive's unique offering of audio streaming, vodcasts and podcasts, live streaming, and on-demand video provides artists with an end-to-end music platform for creating, curating, promoting, and distributing content, while gaining valuable data & insights and new monetization opportunities from their social media followers, viewers and performances. In June 2020, LiveXLive released a unified audio-video Smart TV app experience on Samsung Smart TVs. Its Smart TV app offering provides music fans in the United States and Canada with a one-stop destination for listening to and watching music and pop culture entertainment. LiveXLive's new personalized and interactive user experience comes largely as a result of audience-demand.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

