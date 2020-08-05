LiveXLive And Live From Out There Set Sights On Reinventing Digital Events And Pay-Per-View In Post-COVID-19 Reality

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and leading 'Virtual Promoter' Live From Out There will carry forward the momentum from the first-run announced in May 2020 which has resulted in over 100 pay-per-view ("PPV") shows livestreamed on LiveXLive, including Goose Bingo Tour , Twiddle Roots Tour , Ani DiFranco's "Prison Sessions", and Virtual Summer Camp Festival . Live From Out There will also advise on marketing, promotions and technology development for LiveXLive's platform as both companies look to reinvent the digital and virtual touring model.

"Live From Out There is the leading virtual promoter in pay-per-view streaming focused on Virtual Tours, Festivals and Artist Curated events, and we're the best livestream platform, so together we're reinventing how the virtual festival model is done in a post-COVID-19 era," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "The team at Live From Out There has also brought numerous acts to our Music Lives franchise, so we're excited to elevate this partnership even further."

As part of its PPV offering, LiveXLive has utilized its various promotional channels reaching over 873,000 paid subscribers, 34 million email registrations, as well as 850k followers on social media. LiveXLive also simulcasts its events across its owned and operated platform, mobile and SmartTV apps and channels, as well as its own and the artists various social media channels on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. LiveXLive has also added promotional interviews on its flagship interview and commentary show "LiveZone" to hype its PPV events.

"LiveXLive has been a great partner and has truly worked with us every step of the way to make sure we are offering bands and fans an incredible experience throughout the entire PPV and VIP experience," said Ben Baruch, Owner of 11E1even Group and co-founder of Live From Out There.

11E1even Group launched "Live From Out There" with a simple mission – to provide viewers a constant flow of easily accessible, never before seen digital content while supporting artists and crew members affected by loss of work due to COVID-19. Now five months in the making, they have raised over $750K while leading virtual innovation in live entertainment. They have organized and promoted numerous weekly virtual festivals, tours, and recently launched "Dine From Out There," a music and culinary experience that extends to aid chefs and restaurants affected by the pandemic. The series has been applauded by Rolling Stone , Billboard , Variety , Pollstar and Celebrity Access , and Pollstar included 11E1even Group's Ben Baruch in their " Impact 50 " list, which honors the executives most impacting the live entertainment industry.

Since announcing PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over thousands of PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with South Korean sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, proving high demand for premium experiences for devoted fans. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when events, concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull , K-Pop sensation Monsta X , Nelly , Jeremih and many more.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

