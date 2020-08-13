LiveXLive And Live From Out There To Live Stream "VOTE READY, A Concert For Voter Registration" Upcoming Pay-Per-View Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has partnered with 11E1even Group's "Live From Out There" to live stream "VOTE READY, a Concert for Voter Registration" upcoming Pay-Per-View performance on August 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m ET. The event is also presented by voter engagement advocacy group HeadCount and Fort William Artist Management.

With tickets starting at $20, the "VOTE READY" show will boast performances from The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, Kevin Morby and The Building, as well as TV on the Radio's Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, Waxahatchee, Tarriona Tank Ball, Hand Habits, Ciggy, The Suffers' Kam Franklin and Our Native Daughters' Allison Russell and Leyla McCalla. The event also marks the first Pay-Per-View ("PPV") event from The War on Drugs.

"It's great to see bands like The War on Drugs going digital to give fans the opportunity to see them in a concert-style performance and for such a positive cause as voter registration," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "We're all about supporting artists and fans and utilizing the unifying power of music and the capabilities of our platform to support positive change in the world."

With Live From Out There, LiveXLive has hosted more than 100 shows and dozens of Pay-Per-View events produced in-house since it launched its PPV initiative in May 2020.

LiveXLive has also sold over thousands of PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with South Korean sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, with overall ticket sales totaling $850,000 and the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull, Nelly , Jeremih and many more.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

