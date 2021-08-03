LiveXLive and PodcastOne to Launch "Self Made Podcast Edition," Audio Competition to Find the Next Big Podcast Star

Self Made Podcast Edition is looking to blaze a path to stardom for aspirant podcasters. Contestants will go head-to-head as America listens and downloads programs to help decide which shows will move on to compete for the top prize. The selected finalists will have the opportunity to speak with a PodcastOne host one-on-one to learn, grow and prepare themselves for their final challenge. The competition will culminate in a pilot episode to be submitted by each of the five finalists via LaunchpadOne, PodcastOne's free innovative podcast hosting, distribution, and monetization platform that provides an end-to-end podcast solution, where a winner will then be crowned.

To participate, contestants submit their podcast via PodcastOne's LaunchpadOne platform at selfmade.launchpadone.com .

"There are so many wonderfully creative and innovative podcasters out there. We're excited to be able to offer someone the opportunity to make their dreams of becoming a self made podcast host come true," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne's Chief Technology Officer, Jim Ballas, added "LiveXLive's Flywheel approach partnered with LaunchpadOne's quest for discovering emerging talent through the Self Made Podcast Edition further expands our Self Made pop-culture competition franchise by tapping into the burgeoning audio industry."

The Competition Includes:

OPEN SUBMISSIONS: Podcasters submit their programs. Submissions can be brand new podcasts or existing programs.

PRELIMINARY DOWNLOAD WINDOW: All submissions compete to get the most plays across their program for the chance to be selected by the judging panel as one of the five finalists.

MENTOR INTERVIEWS: The five finalists each will have an interview/mentor session with PodcastOne talent that will be recorded and released on the contestant's LaunchpadOne hosted podcast.

THE PILOT: Each finalist submits a final episode for a week-long download and judging window. One finalist will be crowned the winner of Self Made Podcast Edition.

Self Made Podcast Edition is the latest pop-culture competition franchise from LiveXLive. The global digital platform recently announced Self Made KO, a boxing competition featuring a fight card headlined by women from social media, music, sports, technology, and fashion, with the winners vying for over $1 million+ in prizes. LiveXLive plans to develop, produce and distribute additional pop-culture competitions franchises ranging from racing, sports, music, and lots more. Each event will bring the best aspects of entertainment together - sports, social media influence, music, lifestyle, and technology, plus NFTs, merch, and VIP meet and greet experiences.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2022 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

