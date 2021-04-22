LiveXLive And Queens Gaming Collective Enter A Content Partnership, Expanding Into The Multi-Billion Dollar Female Forward Gaming Market

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today its newest content partnership with Queens Gaming Collective , the first established, women-driven, gaming lifestyle organization boasting a world-class roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors. The deal, which marks LiveXLive's expansion into the booming Esports and gaming arena, will kick off with a slate of original series created and produced in partnership with Queens, that plugs directly into and across LiveXLive's global distribution platforms. Queens is the gold standard in providing infrastructure, resources, and representation for women in the $172 billion gaming industry on track to grow to $190 billion by the end of 2021. This all-encompassing content and distribution deal will pave a path of growth and expansion in the underserved community of female gamers.

Queens Gaming Collective and LiveXLive's partnership will focus on creating and producing powerful, timely, and entertaining long and short-form original shows and events that span across a variety of categories including music, pop culture, sports, food, and of course gaming. All content created will be distributed across LiveXLive's vast portfolio, including podcasting, audio content, VOD, Pay-Per-View Events, and customized merchandise based on the original IP generated from the partnership. Additionally, the content will be distributed via Twitch and YouTube and LiveXLives' owned and operated platforms from mobile to linear channels and everything in between. With women representing 46% of the gaming enthusiasts, this alliance is poised to bring greater attention to the industry.

"I don't think there is a better way to competitively enter the gaming space than with the most underserved community of gamers - women. Our goal here is to create and launch new franchises that find their own place in pop culture. I have no doubt this partnership will yield incredible content and revenue opportunities. It's an honor to work alongside Queens' phenomenal executive team and their genre-defining roster of talent. We will be a force in underscoring how important women are to this explosive category in entertainment. Time to redefine what it means to be a woman in gaming," stated Andy Vick, Head of Programming, EVP of StudioOne of LiveXLive.

"When we established this partnership, we knew we were working with the right team from the start," says Alisa Jacobs, CEO, and CoFounder of Queens. "LiveXLive has proven its commitment to expanding our brand with us in a way that provides organic integration, brand relationship development, and creative distribution of content across multiple platforms. We look forward to commencing production on our new content/shows and know that this opportunity will give greater voice and visibility to more female gamers."

"Despite its massive popularity among women, the gaming industry as a whole has been behind the ball as far as finding a way to bring female gamers to the forefront of branded content," says Justin J. Giangrande, Chairman and CoFounder of Queens Gaming Collective. "We certainly have the talent and team who has worked diligently to change this and this partnership with LiveXLive provides us with an incredible network to continue and lead in this fast-moving momentum in the space. We are more than delighted to be working with LiveXLive."

Queens Gaming Collective is made up of female esport, streaming talent, and social media influencers who are at the top of their game. Fans and gaming enthusiasts across the world will now have the opportunity to experience content from their favorite Queens of gaming.

(For a full list of team members visit Queens Gaming Collective )

The partnership will allow for new franchises and IP to be developed between both companies which will sit next to LiveXLive's expanding content slate, including Music Lives, Music Lives ON, The Snubbys™, The Lockdown Awards™, and LiveXLive Presents.

About The Queens Gaming Collective

Launched in November 2020, Queens Gaming Collective is a women-led gaming lifestyle company that challenges the diversity and gender equity issues with which the industry is currently facing. Queens elevates its global roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors by providing infrastructure, resources, and representation. The company is co-founded by Chairman Justin G. Giangrande and CEO Alisa Jacobs and supported by a diverse and best-in-class team of executives, advisors, allies, and strategic partners across gaming, sports, entertainment, consumer products, and tech. Queens is represented by Dinesh Melwani of Mintz. For more information, please visit queens.gg.

About LiveXLive Media Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

