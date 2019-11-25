LiveXLive And Samsung Announce Production And Distribution Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that its content will be available via the Samsung XR platform. The two companies will collaborate to bring music and technology projects to all Samsung devices and SamsungVR.com.

Samsung XR, the industry's go-to app for the best in XR and 360 videos, delivers content daily and provides access to one of the largest high-quality libraries in the world. With LiveXLive in Samsung XR, viewers will be able to engage with tentpole music events through exciting next generation technology, including holographics, volumetric video and on-site augmented reality. In addition, viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy original long and short form VR and 360 content, including pilots and artist collaborations exclusive to LiveXLive.

"Samsung brings huge global scale as well as multi-platform content delivery options that present new opportunities," said Robert Elin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "Our work with Samsung will change how people experience live streaming music."

LiveXLive will capture ten exclusive events using Samsung technology. The content will be available through an embedded Samsung player on all LiveXLive platforms, SamsungVR.com and Samsung devices.

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands and fans, LiveXLive has livestreaming rights to more than 1500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers. LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the globe, producing more than 291 hours of live content featuring more than 230 artists since April 2019. LiveXLive has created more than 300 short-form original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

To view the LiveXLive channel, visit SamsungVR.com. For a complete list of upcoming events, visit www.livexlive.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

