LiveXLive And Vice Media Partnered To Distribute The Annual Global Virtual Music Festival Music Lives 2021; Festival Streamed March 26-29, 2021

LiveXLive and 'Music Lives' was the first music festival to implement through 'VMG Live,' which is specifically designed to amplify live streamed content with customized surrounding messaging across the VICE ecosystem. The new VMG Live platform will strategically build, retain, and re-engage audiences through targeting future campaigns in order to maximize the impact of each live event.

"We were incredibly excited to host this event using our new, innovative VMG Live ad product in partnership with LiveXLive. This product allows us to use technology to bring streaming content to the masses and Music Lives was a great opportunity for fans to enjoy a weekend of amazing music at a time when we are all hungry to watch live concerts again," stated Cory Haik, Chief Digital Officer, VICE Media Group.

"Music Lives", which launched during COVID-19, benefiting MusiCares® , returned to global music fans for the second consecutive year from Friday, March 26, 2021, at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT through Monday, March 29, 2021 and so far has garnered over 23 million livestream views. In addition, Music Lives launched the first ever NFT music festival poster which was amplified via VMG Live. Music Lives was free to fans around the world, sponsored by Lomotif and fueled by Monster Energy drink.

"We were thrilled to partner with VICE on their new technology VMG Live to expand the global footprint of our annual virtual festival, Music Lives. With over 3 days of live music, we were able to connect Music Lives to influential audiences globally!" stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

Music Lives was 72 hours of non-stop music with 130 artists from some of today's biggest acts and rising talent. The festival focused on performances by major platinum artists to emerging talent - all on the same bill for the ultimate festival experience. Performances and appearances include: Andra Day, Davido, John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Trace Adkins, 24kGoldn, Lil TJay, Nelly, Pitbull, PRETTYMUCH, Wiz Khalifa, YBN Nahmir, Justine Skye, Lennon Stella, Jake Owen, G Herbo Jimmie Allen and over 100 more.

LiveXLive also celebrated Women's History month in partnership with HardRock with a curated block of emerging female performances live from the Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville Tennessee. Artists include Emily Weisband, Lauren Weintraub and Grace Gibson.

Music Lives is a multi-artist virtual festival, the first of its kind created during the COVID-19 pandemic and benefited MusiCares® , the leading music charity, that acts as a safety net for those in the music industry.

The 2021 festival was shot across the globe from various locations, including artists' homes, studios and venues. Specialty merchandise, first ever NFT festival poster and commemorative items was available to fans through LiveXLive's brand Custom Personalized Solutions. Items will include everything from shirts to hoodies and additional collectibles.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing and ticketing.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org .

About VICE MEDIA GROUP

VICE Media Group is the world's largest independent youth media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices in 35 cities across the globe with a focus on five key businesses: VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE STUDIOS, a feature film and television production studio; VICE TV, an Emmy-winning international television network; a Peabody award-winning NEWS division with the most Emmy-awarded nightly news broadcast; and VIRTUE, a global, full-service creative agency with 25 offices around the world. VICE Media Group's portfolio includes Refinery29 , the leading global media and entertainment company focused on women; PULSE Films , a London-based next-generation production studio with outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Berlin; and i-D , a global digital and quarterly magazine defining fashion and contemporary culture.

