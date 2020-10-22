LiveXLive Announced As Livestreaming Partner For Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented By Chase For Business - October 24, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , announced today that it has partnered with Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's four-time Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, to distribute and livestream the upcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business.

In conjunction with Medium Rare (Shaq vs. Gronk), Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business is a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment. The free global livestream celebrating black business & entrepreneurship will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on LiveXLive and Facebook. Livestream can be also watched via Daymond John's Page and across 20+ other platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business will be highlighted by Game Changer Conversations, presented by The General® Insurance, featuring Daymond John in one-on-one conversations with black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Shaquille O'Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J and others. Musical superstars Chance The Rapper and Questlove will also take the stage and perform live. Daymond will be based in the Black Entrepreneurs Day custom TV studio in New York City while all of the virtual interviews will be conducted via the event's video broadcasting partner, Cisco Webex.

"LiveXLive is honored to be working with Medium Rare and Daymond John on this inaugural Black Entrepreneurs Day event," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "The programming, performances and messaging that will come from this extraordinary event are needed now, more than ever. We are happy to help bring our millions of viewers to screens around the world to experience this conference."

The event will provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, as well as $225,000 in bottom-line financial support via its "NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant" which was created in partnership with the NAACP.

LiveXLive also produces "The Big Podcast with Shaq" through its subsidiary PodcastOne. LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 90 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1400 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

