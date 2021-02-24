LiveXLive Announces Exclusive Partnership With "Self Made," A Music Competition And Community For Talent And Fans That Guarantees A Record, Publishing And Management Deal

Self Made's mentors are an all-star team of music industry leaders who have broken celebrated and popular musical acts Tweet this

Self Made's platform allows 100% of the voting to take place by the fans on the site, which distinguishes it from other music competitions with panels of celebrity judges, like X Factor. Anyone can enter this truly international and democratized talent search from the comfort of their own homes. The opportunity to audition and the power to win lies with participants promoting their auditions throughout various social media and other digital platforms. However, "wildcards'' can rise to the top of the final showcase and consumers can vote on them in a real-time leaderboard. Winners will be honored or acknowledged through LiveXLive's innovative and all-inclusive global platform, and they will be able to pursue record deals, publishing deals and management deals worth $100,000.

"Our partnership with Self Made provides independent artists a singular digital platform and community to showcase their talent, jump-start their careers and dramatically increase visibility among established artists and loyal fans," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "Working together with Ash Pournouri and his amazing team, we have created the ultimate democratic music competition where we leave everything in the hands of the talent and the fans."

Serving as Self Made's mentors is an all-star team of music industry leaders who have broken many of the most celebrated and popular musical acts around the globe. They include Eshy Gazit, responsible for the worldwide success of Monsta X and BTS; Jason Flom, who launched Katy Perry, Kid Rock, Lorde and Greta Van Fleet; Sharona Nomder, manager of Israeli pop star Noa Kirel; Brandon Silverstein of S10 Entertainment, who manages the Brazilian global superstar Anitta; Ash Pournouri, who turned Swedish DJ Avicii into a worldwide phenomenon; and Charlie Walk, who has worked with such artists as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes.

The first group of artists, SZNS, Amor, Perri Jones, and Stefan Benz who were selected by the mentors, will perform center stage at the second presentation of Music Lives, LiveXLive's immensely popular livestreamed music festival. The first Music Lives festival, which included 51 hours of livestreamed content with more than 100 artists, generated over 50 million livestreams globally and three billion "#MusicLives" video views on TikTok. These artists will also serve as ambassadors during Self Made's second worldwide competition commencing in spring 2021, providing guidance and support to the contestants.

Combined with its recent partnership with Charlie Walk's Music Mastery , LiveXLIve will continue its rapid expansion into music publishing and developing rising talent.

"The perfect trifecta of Self Made, LiveXLive and Music Mastery will work together to concept develop new artist brands in the North America marketplace," said Charlie Walk, Founder and CEO of Music Mastery. "It is now our time to have the same level of success that the K-pop market has achieved with BTS, Black Pink and other new artists."

"Seeing how Self Made was such an overwhelming success in its alpha launch, I am very excited to launch Self Made on the LiveXLive platform in the US and beyond," said Ash Pournouri, Founder of Self Made. "Our partnership with Charlie, Rob and the entire LiveXLive team will finally democratize talent search and offer winners the opportunity to propel into stardom and become the biggest artists of tomorrow."

Pournouri, a successful serial entrepreneur and tech investor, created and co-founded the globally influential platform Brilliant Minds with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. He was partner to and co-creator of the music artist and brand Avicii, and is a two-time Grammy nominated songwriter. Pournouri began his career as an artist manager, record producer, songwriter and record executive.

LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merchandise and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, DISH Sling, Roku and Samsung TVs.

