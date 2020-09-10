LiveXLive Announces First Solo Global Pay-Per-View Performance For K-Pop Sensation Wonho

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it will produce and air a global pay-per-view with Wonho. This will mark his first ever live solo act and debut performance for his first solo album 'Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me', the concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 26th at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. EST / Sunday, September 27th at 12 p.m. KST.

The live stream pay-per-view is Wonho's much-anticipated return to live performing. Wonho recently debuted his first single "Losing You" on August 14th, earning many great reactions from his awaited fans. Wonho also dropped his first solo mini album 'Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me', featuring the title track "Open Mind" on September 4th, which topped the World-wide iTunes Album chart and in addition to landing in the top 1 on iTunes K-Pop Album for twenty different countries including the US.

The full performance on LiveXLive will not only feature songs from Wonho's new solo album among other original and cover songs and a unique PPV experience with behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage. Premium tiered pricing includes VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. With prices starting at $19.99, the event goes on-sale September 11, 2020.

"LiveXLive is fortunate to be able to support Wonho's return to his fans, the WENEE's, and the career he loves. Our platform is built for moments like these and we are excited to power this one-of-a-kind concert experience together. We saw an incredible response for the Monsta X live show and anticipate Wonho's solo breakout performance is perfectly timed to serve as the encore of a lifetime!" stated Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive.

LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of pay-per-view ("PPV") tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27 and with overall ticket sales totaling over $850,000. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, and the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center.

Past PPV events include Live From Out There, which has resulted in over 100 PPV shows livestreamed on LiveXLive, including Goose Bingo Tour , Twiddle Roots Tour , Ani DiFranco's "Prison Sessions", and Virtual Summer Camp Festival and K-Pop . Future exclusive LiveXLive PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull , Nelly, Jeremih and a Modern Drummer Neil Peart Tribute , plus many more.

About Wonho

Wonho is a South Korean singer and former member of the K-Pop boy band Monsta X. He released his first EP 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' on September 4 and on August 4 debuted his first solo single "Losing You," which hit in the top 20 of iTunes K-Pop charts.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

