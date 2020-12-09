LiveXLive Announces Hyundai As Exclusive Sponsor Of The Lockdown Awards Honoring The Best In Quarantine Content

LIVEXLIVE ANNOUNCES HYUNDAI AS EXCLUSIVE SPONSOR OF THE LOCKDOWN AWARDS Tweet this

YouTube, a leader in live and recorded video content whose platform, along with LiveXLive and others brought numerous artists and talent to fans and audiences around the world during quarantine, will support the distribution and promotion of "LiveXLive Presents: The Lockdown Awards" across multiple channels on its globally popular platform. The alliance will support a potential of 2 billion additional viewers to the event.

Hyundai as The Lockdown Awards exclusive presenting sponsor will be incorporated into the show's content and will also be the first brand to run :30 spots in any LiveXLive shows.

"Hyundai's sponsorship is an extension of our successful LiveXLive partnership that includes the livestream concert series ' Unlocked Sessions' . It's important to recognize the artists that helped uplift people during the pandemic and we look forward to a great show with LiveXLive, YouTube and all of the amazing artists," stated Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America

"YouTube is honored to support LiveXLive in spreading the spirit of this meaningful show. Their winners have come from many platforms, including YouTube, and we believe in the power of collaboration and potency of music and streamed entertainment, now more than ever," stated Ali Rivera, Head of Artist Partnerships and Live Music at YouTube

Live performances by: Ally Brooke , Avenue Beat , Wiz Khalifa , Lauv and Conan Gray , Icona Pop and SOFI TUKKER , Joss Stone , Johnny Orlando , Monsta X

Presenters Include: Meg Donnelly , Kiiara , Alex Rose , Busta Rhymes , Tigirlily , Jimmy Jam, Infinity Song, Sasha Farber

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed over 1,500 artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, SOFI TUKKER, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

